Wall Township, NJ

Wall tops Central Regional in Shore Tourney - Boys soccer recap

By Justin Morris
NJ.com
NJ.com
 7 days ago
Terence Byrnes scored twice for ninth-seeded Wall as it topped 24th-seeded Central Regional, 4-1 in the first round of the Shore Conference Tournament in Wall...

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers.

