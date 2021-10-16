Wall tops Central Regional in Shore Tourney - Boys soccer recap

With the game still in doubt, Dumont coach Rick Burd wanted the ball in no one else’s hands than senior Devon Turner. Turner ran for 102 of his 137 yards in the second half, however it was his ability to carry the ball six times for 22 yards and two key first downs over the final 4:06 that helped Dumont run out out the clock and salt away a 21-7 victory over Glen Ridge in a North Jersey Super Football Conference, Ivy Division clash in Glen Ridge.

DUMONT, NJ ・ 17 HOURS AGO