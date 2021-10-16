Bill Clinton expected to be released from hospital on Sunday

© Getty Images

Former President Bill Clinton is expected to be released from the hospital on Sunday following an infection.

“President Clinton has continued to make excellent progress over the last 24 hours,” his spokesperson said Saturday. “He will remain overnight at UC Irvine Medical Center to continue to receive IV antibiotics before an expected discharge tomorrow.”

Clinton, 75, was hospitalized on Tuesday due to sepsis and was placed in an intensive care unit for privacy reasons.

The spokesperson said Thursday Clinton was “in good spirits” as he was recovering from the infection.

"After two days of treatment, his white blood cell count is trending down and he is responding to antibiotics well," a statement Thursday said.

"The California-based medical team has been in constant communication with the President's New York-based medical team, including his cardiologist. We hope to have him go home soon,” it added.

Clinton has a history of heart problems and had to undergo surgery in 2004 and 2010.

Sepsis starts in the start in the lungs, urinary tract, skin or gastrointestinal tract and can lead to organ failure and death if not treated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

There are 1.7 million infections a year with around 270,000 dying from the condition.