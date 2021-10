Microwaves can be a magical kitchen gadget. From baking brownies to making potato chips, this appliance can practically do anything. Most importantly, it’s an essential time-saving device in any kitchen. As convenient as microwaves may be, however, there are some kitchen tasks they're simply not up for, so it’s imperative to understand their limitations. Using the wrong material or heating up the wrong food in the microwave can be dangerous or ruin the appliance altogether. So, here we breakdown all the things that you should never put in a microwave.

