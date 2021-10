Vicki Bruno and Jada Thompson went for one goal and two assists apiece for Parsippany Hills in its 6-0 win against Pope John in Morris Plains. Maddie Wright and Reagan Murphy turned in one goal and one assist each while Noga Vardi and Grace Molloy produced the other two goals for Parsippany Hills (10-5-2). Mia Nardi notched three saves in the clean sheet effort.

MORRIS PLAINS, NJ ・ 14 HOURS AGO