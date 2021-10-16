CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Newport Beach, CA

Suspect arrested in death of a man at Newport Pier

By City News Staff
HeySoCal
HeySoCal
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43YrXM_0cTZtjGN00

A suspect was arrested Saturday in connection with the death of a man at the Newport Pier, authorities said.

Police received a call at approximately 12:03 a.m. regarding an unconscious man in the pier area, the Newport Beach Police Department reported.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene and it was later determined that he was involved in an altercation with the suspect, who was subsequently located in the area and arrested, police said.

“This is an isolated incident and there is no ongoing threat to public safety,” the department said. “At this time NBPD detectives and Crime Scene Investigation personnel are conducting an active homicide investigation.”

Detectives urged anyone with information regarding the death to call them at 949-644-3762 or the department’s tip line at 800-550-NBPD.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
HeySoCal

Man twice freed on bail accused of shooting in Santa Ana

A man twice freed on bail in felony cases was behind bars again Friday facing attempted murder charges for a shooting in Santa Ana. Giovanny Rocha is accused of opening fire on a man in a 2006 Honda Accord with his friend about 9:20 p.m. Sept. 24 in a parking lot at 408 E. Civic Center Drive, Santa Ana Police Department Cpl. Sonia Rono said. The motive for the shooting was not immediately known.
SANTA ANA, CA
HeySoCal

Woman, 25, reported missing in Palmdale

Authorities Friday were seeking a 25-year-old woman who was last seen in Palmdale. Angelica Maria Salazar, who goes by the nickname “Jelly,” was last seen at about 8:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of East Avenue R-2, according to Deputy Shawn Du Busky of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. Salazar...
PALMDALE, CA
HeySoCal

Deputies seek help in locating suspects in Whittier shooting

Detectives from the Pico Rivera Station of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Friday are seeking the public’s help in locating suspects in a shooting in Whittier that left three teenagers in critical condition. Deputies were dispatched at 10:56 p.m. on Oct. 15 to the 10000 block of Obregon Street...
WHITTIER, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newport Beach, CA
Newport Beach, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
HeySoCal

Man set on fire in Santa Monica, police seek suspect

Police are searching for a man who set a unhoused man on fire in Santa Monica. The man was asleep in Ozone Park, a small strip of green space near the Venice border, about 11:35 p.m. Saturday when he was doused with an “unknown liquid” and lit on fire, according to the department’s Lt. Rudy Flores.
SANTA MONICA, CA
HeySoCal

24-year-old woman reported missing in Lynwood found

A 24-year-old woman who went missing in Lynwood earlier this week has been found, authorities said Friday. Denise Arguello was last seen around 1 p.m. Tuesday in the 3700 block of Walnut Avenue, and authorities sought public help to find her. On Friday afternoon, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department...
LYNWOOD, CA
HeySoCal

84-year-old man fatally struck by car in Long Beach

An 84-year-old man was fatally struck by a car in Long Beach Thursday, police said. A Long Beach Police Department officer witnessed a 2021 Acura ILX strike Fikre Workneh at about 6:25 a.m. at the intersection of East Ocean Boulevard and Lindero Avenue, near the Long Beach Museum of Art, according to a department statement.
LONG BEACH, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newport Pier#Homicide Investigation#Nbpd#Crime Scene Investigation
HeySoCal

2 men arrested in connection with 2020 Long Beach murder

Police Wednesday announced the arrest of two suspects in the killing of a homeless man in February 2020 in Long Beach. Both suspects are accused in the shooting death of 33-year-old Joseph Roque, the Long Beach Police Department reported. One suspect, 29-year-old Buchantha Suon of Long Beach, was taken into...
LONG BEACH, CA
HeySoCal

Woman, 91, reported missing in Highland Park area

Police Thursday were searching for a 91-year-old woman last seen in the Highland Park area of Los Angeles. Lai Chun Kwan Seto was last seen Tuesday in the area of Springvale Drive and North Figueroa Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Seto is Asian, 5 feet, 2 inches...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

$15K reward to be offered in La Puente murder investigation

Family members of a man killed in La Puente last year will be joined by Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau detectives Thursday at a news conference to announce a $15,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in his killing. Christopher Perez was shot and killed on Dec....
LA PUENTE, CA
HeySoCal

LASD negotiates with kidnapping suspects barricaded in Palmdale

Sheriff’s deputies were attempting Wednesday evening to persuade a barricaded kidnapping suspect in Palmdale to surrender. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies and Special Enforcement Bureau personnel responded at about 5:10 p.m. to an apartment building in the 38000 block of Fifth Street East where a man and a woman wanted for kidnapping barricaded themselves in a second-story unit, according to the Deputy Juanita Navarro-Suarez of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
PALMDALE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
HeySoCal

2 deputies fired upon in East LA area but not hurt

Two Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies came under fire Thursday in the East Los Angeles area but were not injured, and authorities were seeking the suspect or suspects involved. The shots were fired at the deputies about 10:20 a.m. near Saybrook Avenue and Allston Street, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
HeySoCal

Woman, 35, reported missing in West Hollywood

Police Tuesday were searching for a 35-year-old woman who was last seen in West Hollywood last month. Angelica Lemme was last seen Sept. 13 in the area of 904 N. Gardener St., according to the Los Angles Police Department. Lemme is Black, 5-feet-5 inches tall and weighs 155 pounds, with...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
HeySoCal

Newport Beach Pier homicide victim identified

Authorities Monday released the name of a victim of a homicide in Newport Beach early Saturday. The victim was identified as 59-year-old Ruben Gonzalez, who was a transient, said Orange County sheriff’s Sgt. Todd Hylton. Newport Beach police were called minutes after midnight Saturday when the victim was found unconscious...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
HeySoCal

TripAdvisor sued over death of college student in Malibu home fire

The father of a 22-year-old college student who burned to death in a leased Malibu home that allegedly had inadequate smoke detectors is suing the home’s owner as well as booking-company Tripadvisor and one of its subsidiaries, HolidayLettings.co.uk. Brad Schneider, the father of the late Grant Schneider, brought the negligence...
MALIBU, CA
HeySoCal

Palmdale missing man found, Los Angeles Sheriff’s deputies say

A 30-year-old man with schizophrenia who was reported missing in Palmdale has been found, authorities said Thursday. Michael Christopher Memolo was last seen about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of East Palmdale Boulevard, near Melville J. Courson Park, and authorities sought public help to find him. On Thursday...
PALMDALE, CA
HeySoCal

HeySoCal

Los Angeles, CA
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
428K+
Views
ABOUT

HeySoCal is here to change the way you engage with local news. HeySoCal is an evolution. Built on 25 years of experience in community coverage, the publication carries its years well, informing game-changing editorial efforts with the trained eye of a newsroom that’s been here the whole time. We are passionate, we are loud, and we are more than ready to bring excellent and accessible hyper-local news to the Southland. Our company started with one newspaper in 1996 and has since grown to 28 local newspapers serving over 200 communities. We deliver complete local news coverage and fresh feature perspectives from Santa Monica to the San Gabriel Valley and Long Beach to the San Fernando Valley.

 https://heysocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy