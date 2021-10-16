Suspect arrested in death of a man at Newport Pier

A suspect was arrested Saturday in connection with the death of a man at the Newport Pier, authorities said.

Police received a call at approximately 12:03 a.m. regarding an unconscious man in the pier area, the Newport Beach Police Department reported.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene and it was later determined that he was involved in an altercation with the suspect, who was subsequently located in the area and arrested, police said.

“This is an isolated incident and there is no ongoing threat to public safety,” the department said. “At this time NBPD detectives and Crime Scene Investigation personnel are conducting an active homicide investigation.”

Detectives urged anyone with information regarding the death to call them at 949-644-3762 or the department’s tip line at 800-550-NBPD.