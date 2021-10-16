CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
FINAL (W/ drive chart): Oklahoma 52 - TCU 31

By Collin Kennedy
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe second half of the 2021 college football season is underway and, as for Oklahoma, the Sooners stand with a 6-0 record. However, several questions surround the squad as the quarterback situation and narrow wins have the attention of several. In terms of this Big 12 matchup, Oklahoma will look to...

Spencer Rattler: Car dealer that gifted Oklahoma QB two vehicles, weighs in on benching

Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler might be losing his job to true freshman Caleb Williams, but for purposes of NIL deals, that might not matter too much. The most marketable athlete in college sports based on social media statistics entered the season as the favorite to win the Heisman Trophy. His position as the starter at “QB U” earned him two cars, gifted to the recognizable face by Fowler Automotive Group near Oklahoma City.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Dallas News

Oklahoma prediction: Quarterback questions to be answered against TCU

When: 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman. Records: Oklahoma (6-0, 3-0 Big 12); TCU (3-2, 1-1 Big 12) Oklahoma is in search of its fifteenth consecutive win as a program, currently holding the second-longest active streak in the nation. The Sooners return to play in front of their home crowd for the first time since the West Virginia game three weeks ago, the infamous “We want Caleb” game. Those who were participating in the chants are far more likely to get their wish this week.
OKLAHOMA STATE
heartlandcollegesports.com

TCU vs. Oklahoma: Preview and Prediction

Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming Big 12 match up in our TCU vs. Oklahoma preview and prediction. Saturday, October 16, 2021; 6:30 pm Gaylord Family – Oklahoma Memorial Stadium; Norman, OK. TV: ABC (Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, and Holly Rowe) Radio: TCU: Horned Frogs Radio Network...
COLLEGE SPORTS
National football post

No. 4 Oklahoma weighs QB options for TCU game

Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler came into the season as the odds-on Heisman Trophy favorite. However, after freshman Caleb Williams replaced a struggling Rattler against Texas last week, Rattler’s job is in jeopardy. Sooners coach Lincoln Riley said he wouldn’t make an announcement before the game who would start at quarterback...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Oklahoma-TCU: Our Picks

TCU coach Gary Patterson will have something special set aside just for Caleb Williams, perhaps a defensive scheme he hasn’t used in 10 years to make the freshman QB think and hesitate before he reacts. In their last 11 games against top-five opponents, Patterson’s Frogs have scored five upsets. Patterson is a master of surprise. Six of his nine Big 12 games against Oklahoma were decided by a touchdown or less. This one will be too. Horned Frogs running backs Kendre Miller (7.84) and Zach Evans (7.82) rank first and second among active FBS players in yards per carry. They both went over 100 last week against Texas Tech as TCU rushed for nearly 400 yards. Quarterback Max Duggan’s running threat makes them even more dangerous. Oklahoma’s defense (11th in the nation) will be stressed. The Oklahoma offense will counter with Williams, Kennedy Brooks and Eric Gray. Williams changes the face of the OU rushing attack, and TCU ranks just 116th in the nation in rushing yards allowed,, and only 99th in total defense (117th in sacks). Oklahoma will overcome any surprises from Patterson with superior talent and survive another close game.
COLLEGE SPORTS
theScore

Williams dazzles as No. 4 Oklahoma trounces TCU

The quarterback controversy at Oklahoma has seemingly been put to bed. Caleb Williams threw for four touchdowns and added a score on the ground to lead the Sooners to a 52-31 victory over TCU at Memorial Stadium on Saturday. The signal-caller finished the evening with 295 yards on 18-for-23 passing...
OKLAHOMA STATE
On3.com

Oklahoma Sooners announce starting quarterback against TCU

The speculation is over — Lincoln Riley has named Caleb Williams the starting quarterback as Oklahoma faces TCU, while Spencer Rattler will take the bench, according to Jason Kersey. It’s been a hectic week at Oklahoma, just days removed from a come-from-behind victory, 55-48 victory over Texas, which sparked quarterback...
COLLEGE SPORTS
frogsowar.com

Oklahoma 52, TCU 31: Quick Thoughts

Max Duggan and Quentin Johnston had career days in the absence of Zach Evans, but ultimately it was Caleb Williams’ say, as the Sooners’ freshman QB shined in his first career start. What did we learn? Let’s dive in. For the Max Duggan haters…. … and those of us that...
OKLAHOMA STATE
AllSooners

Oklahoma-TCU: Three Keys to the Game

Although Lincoln Riley said it won’t be a high point to the 2021 season, beating Texas like Oklahoma did was indeed an emotional peak. The biggest comeback in series history, the most points ever scored in the series, the Sooners’ sixth win in their last seven games against Texas — it’s hard to put that one behind you.
COLLEGE SPORTS
AllSooners

Oklahoma-TCU Observations: LIVE In-Game Blog

NORMAN — Keep up with the SI Sooners live blog throughout today's Oklahoma-Texas game. Just refresh your browser to see the latest posts. Lincoln Riley is fuming after TCU got away with a hold in the end zone on a Max Duggan scramble that resulted in a first down. He's also mad that Kendre Miller apparently continued blocking Josh Eaton well out of bounds and long after the whistle blew. Riley was absolutely giving the side judge the business.
NORMAN, OK
Sports Illustrated

TCU Football: Oklahoma Sooners game debrief

It's a bird, it's a plane, it's a Caleb Williams dart for another completion and another touchdown. Caleb Williams could do no wrong in his first start as an Oklahoma Sooner Saturday night in the Palace on the Prairie as he and the Oklahoma Sooners carved up the TCU Horned Frogs defense like a Thanksgiving Turkey to the tune of a 52-31 OU victory.
NFL
AllSooners

Oklahoma-TCU QuoteBook

After Oklahoma executed the largest comeback ever in the OU-Texas game, pulling off 21-point deficit to beat the Longhorns 55-48 in the highest-scoring Red River Rivalry game in history, Sooner players and coaches had plenty to say. Here are the best from Saturday's postgame press conference:. “Certainly wasn’t perfect throughout...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Kansas football: Everything Lance Leipold said after Jayhawks' nail-biting loss to Oklahoma

One of the biggest talks of Saturday's Week 8 college football slate was Kansas giving Oklahoma a major scare before losing 35-23. Kansas led No. 3 Oklahoma by 10 at halftime and after the Sooners scored a third-quarter touchdown, the Jayhawks responded with a seven-point score of their own. In Year 1 of the Lance Leipold era, where things have been rough, it was certainly progress.
KANSAS STATE
Fox News

Arch Manning recruitment coming down to 2 schools: reports

Arch Manning is going to be in the national spotlight for years to come and it goes beyond his famous last name as he’s proven to be one of the top high school quarterbacks in the nation. Beyond reading defenses, Manning’s biggest selection is going to be where he decides...
FOOTBALL
