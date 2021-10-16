CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Zappe throws 5 TD passes, WKU rolls past Old Dominion 43-20

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 7 days ago

NORFOLF, Va. (AP) — Bailey Zappe threw four of his five touchdown passes in the first half as Western Kentucky jumped out early and beat Old Dominion 43-20 on Saturday.

Zappe, who entered as the nation’s active leader with 12,239 career yards passing, was 37-of-54 passing for 397 yards.

Jerreth Sterns had 13 receptions for 221 yards that included a 74-yard touchdown catch late in the second quarter as the Hilltoppers built a 30-3 halftime lead.

Dakota Thomas had a pair of touchdown catches for Western Kentucky (2-4, 1-1 Conference USA). Malachi Corley and Daewood Davis each made a scoring catch.

Blake Watson and Elijah Davis had a fourth-quarter touchdown run apiece for Old Dominion (1-6, 0-3). Watson carried the ball 22 yards for 104 yards. Davis had 10 carries for 53 yards.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.

Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Arch Manning recruitment coming down to 2 schools: reports

Arch Manning is going to be in the national spotlight for years to come and it goes beyond his famous last name as he’s proven to be one of the top high school quarterbacks in the nation. Beyond reading defenses, Manning’s biggest selection is going to be where he decides...
FOOTBALL
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Army fake field goal backfires in worst way

Fake field goals are always a huge risk. There are so many ways they could go wrong, and they often do. Still, Army’s attempt at one on Saturday against Wake Forest was particularly notable for how badly it backfired. Backup quarterback Cade Ballard was tasked with throwing the pass, but the lame duck lob was intercepted by Traveon Redd, who had nothing but green in front of him.
MILITARY
saturdaydownsouth.com

Cam Newton's brother makes game-changing play for Auburn against Georgia State

Caylin Newton made a huge play for Auburn in the third quarter of the Tigers’ game against Georgia State. Newton, who is Cam Newton’s brother, broke through on the right side and blocked a Panthers’ punt, which led to an Auburn recovery and touchdown in the end zone. It cut the deficit to 24-19, as Barton Lester made the recovery with 4:44 remaining in the third quarter.
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wku#College Football#Old Dominion#Conference Usa#American Football#Norfolf#Ap#Western Kentucky#Hilltoppers
On3.com

Spencer Rattler: Car dealer that gifted Oklahoma QB two vehicles, weighs in on benching

Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler might be losing his job to true freshman Caleb Williams, but for purposes of NIL deals, that might not matter too much. The most marketable athlete in college sports based on social media statistics entered the season as the favorite to win the Heisman Trophy. His position as the starter at “QB U” earned him two cars, gifted to the recognizable face by Fowler Automotive Group near Oklahoma City.
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Coach’s Brutal Decision Last Night

Colorado State had Utah State on the ropes on Friday night, but a foolish mistake in the closing seconds ultimately cost the Rams the game. After Colorado State gained 15 yards on a third-and-1o, the field goal unit rushed onto the field. However, that wasn’t necessary since there were 11 seconds remaining and Colorado State could’ve spiked the ball to stop the clock.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
BamaCentral

What Alabama Coach Nick Saban Said after the Tennessee Game

Alabama and Tennessee will met for the 104th time on Saturday evening. Coming in, the Crimson Tide led the all-time series, 58-37-8 (57-38-7 NCAA), including a 10-4 (9-4 NCAA) mark at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama head coach Nick Saban was 16-1 for his career against UT, including a perfect 14-0 mark with the Crimson Tide.
ALABAMA STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

LSU fans want to hire current SEC head coach during blowout loss to Ole Miss

Once Ole Miss poured it on for a 31-7 lead against LSU on Saturday, LSU fans began to salivate over hiring Lane Kiffin to replace Ed Orgeron after the season. Ole Miss got off to a slow start, and didn’t score its first touchdown until 3:12 left in the first half. But once the Rebels got going, they were difficult to stop for LSU. Matt Corral tacked on another touchdown with 15 seconds remaining in the first half, and Ole Miss added 2 more scores in the third quarter to bust the game wide open.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tennessee defeats Alabama, remains unbeaten

No. 2 Tennessee defeated Alabama, 51-0, Friday night in Tuscaloosa. The Vols’ rugby team remains unbeaten during the 2021 fall season. Tennessee kicked off its 2021 fall schedule at Ohio State on Sept. 4, winning 30-23 against the Buckeyes. UT was also victorious at Cincinnati on Sept. 5, defeating the Bearcats 22-0.
ALABAMA STATE
FanSided

College football media reacts to shocking D.J. Uiagalelei news

With Clemson football’s woes continuing to add up, the Tigers finally benched struggling quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei against Pitt. D.J. Uiagalelei’s first season as a starter for Clemson has been a study in filling impossible shoes. Unfortunately for the young quarterback, the mistakes and failing confidence caught up to him against...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

625K+
Followers
335K+
Post
290M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy