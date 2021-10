ENID, Okla. – The University of Arkansas at Monticello men’s and women’s golf teams are in contention after the first 18 holes of the Sixth Annual Ranger Fall Invite this afternoon. The women’s team registered a solid score to put themselves in the second spot, while the men’s unit is in fifth place as the teams head into the final 18 holes of the tournament tomorrow morning.

ENID, OK ・ 5 DAYS AGO