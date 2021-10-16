Second half surge pushes No. 1 Georgia past No. 11 Kentucky

Georgia vs. Kentucky Georgia outside linebacker Nolan Smith (4) and Georgia defensive lineman Zion Logue (96) during a game against Kentucky at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Oct. 16 , 2021. (Photo by Mackenzie Miles) (Mackenzie Miles)

ATHENS, Ga. — The showdown was kept tight early in the Battle of the Undefeated, but a second half burst from the Bulldogs led them to beat the Kentucky Wildcats, 30-13 inside a rowdy Sanford Stadium. Stetson Bennett was more than solid against the Wildcats in JT Daniels’ absence. Bennett ended the game completing 14 out of 20 passes for 250 yards and three TDs.

In the first quarter, the Bulldogs and Wildcats each tugged and pulled for a score but both teams were forced into punting situations for their first set of possessions. After Georgia’s defense forced another three-and-out situation on the Wildcats, the Bulldogs received the ball at the 50-yard line. A few successful plays from UGA led to a 19-yard TD reception for James Cook delivered by Bennett for the first score of the game. Another quick three-and-out from Wildcats’ offense led to a Georgia score by running back Zamir White from 24 yards to give the Bulldogs a two-score lead at the 2:11-mark of the second quarter.

Next possession, the Wildcats responded to Georgia by maneuvering downfield from their own 32-yard line to score on a 1-yard TD pass from Kentucky’s Will Levis to Justin Rigg. Afterward, both teams were forced into punting situations for their final possessions before halftime to keep the scoreboard locked at 14-7 at the break.

After halftime, the Bulldogs’ offense took over at their own 25-yard line. A combination of successful downs allowed Bennett to complete a 27-yard pass to Brock Bowers for a third touchdown score. On defense, Georgia continued to play stout against the Wildcats’ offense by halting Kentucky to consecutive punting situations. Georgia took back over on offense and drove back down the field on the Wildcats, but fell short of gaining the first down, resulting in a made field goal from kicker Jack Podlesny to make the score 24-7.

A few possessions later, the Wildcats took over on their own 45-yard line. Kentucky was able to get to Georgia’s 10-yard line following a pair of successful passing plays but was faced with a fourth down situation after an incomplete pass. On the next play, the Bulldogs blocked the Wildcats’ field goal attempt, which was recovered by Dan Jackson and returned to their own 18-yard line at the end of the third quarter. Defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt was credited for the field goal block for Georgia. The field goal block allowed the Bulldogs to march downfield and score on a 20-yard touchdown from Bennett to Bowers. Late in the game, the Wildcats were granted one last opportunity to score on the Bulldogs. The Wildcats made it down to Georgia’s territory and scored on a wide receiver screen-play, but the extra point attempt was blocked by Jalen Carter to close out the contest.

For Georgia’s offense, running back James Cook was the leading rusher for the Bulldogs, ending the game with six carries for 51 yards. Zamir White was the second leading rusher with 12 carries for 46 yards. Bowers was the leading receiver among Georgia’s receiving corps, exploding for five catches for 101 yards and two TDs earned. In the game, UGA generated 416 yards of total offense, opposed to the Wildcats’ 249. Georgia earned 20 first downs to Kentucky’s 16 recorded.

On defense, linebacker Quay Walker ended the game as the leading tackler for the Bulldogs with nine total and three being solo. Freshman defensive back Kelee Ringo finished the contest as co-leading tackler with seven total, five being solo and one sack recorded. Defensive lineman Carter played huge in the trenches against the Wildcats, reeling in six tackles, three of them being solo, one sack and 2.5 tackles for loss in the game. The Bulldog defense allowed their fifth touchdown of the entire season against the Wildcats.

FUN FACT: The Bulldogs held the record for most extra point opportunities made in college football up until today against the Wildcats. Georgia notched 363 consecutive made extra points until the last kick was missed after Georgia scored their last TD on Kentucky.

Next week, the Bulldogs will observe the bye week and will be back in action against the Florida Gators in Jacksonville on 10/30 at 3:30 p.m. EST.

©2021 Cox Media Group