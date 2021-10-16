Boston Buzzing for Bruins Home Opener

Fans of all ages were seen dressed in black and gold across Boston Saturday evening and converged at TD Garden to watch the Bruins season opener. "It's fun to be back in the Garden,” said Boston fan Joe August. "I can't wait to see my Bruins start up again, I look...
Against all odds, the basketball world is witnessing its own version of the Peace of Westphalia. Retired Basketball Hall of Famer Kevin Garnett took a major step this week in ending his longstanding feud with former Boston Celtics teammate Ray Allen. Garnett publicly acknowledged Allen by name in an Instagram post this week after the three of them along with Paul Pierce all made the NBA’s 75th Anniversary team. Allen reposted Garnett’s congratulatory message to his own Instagram page, and Garnett replied with a heart emoji.
This may not be news to all of you, as this was reported back in late September/early October, but I must have missed that, because it is news to me. Which is that it would seem that 15-year NHL veteran and ex-longtime Bruins centerman David Krejčí is done with the city of Boston (and the Bay State, in general) for good.
We’ve made it through the long and grueling offseason, surpassed the fun (but not that fun) preseason, and now we’re just days away from the Boston Bruins’ season opener. The B’s will match up with the Dallas Stars in Boston, and while they’ll certainly be looking to start the season...
Fake field goals are always a huge risk. There are so many ways they could go wrong, and they often do. Still, Army’s attempt at one on Saturday against Wake Forest was particularly notable for how badly it backfired. Backup quarterback Cade Ballard was tasked with throwing the pass, but the lame duck lob was intercepted by Traveon Redd, who had nothing but green in front of him.
The Alex Caruso era came to an end in Los Angeles this offseason, but a new one is underway in Chicago. The former Texas A&M Aggies shooting guard signed a big contract with the Eastern Conference franchise this offseason. Caruso, 27, signed a four-year, $37 million contract with the Chicago Bulls in free agency.
The Lakers fell to the Suns on Friday night, dropping to 0-2 on the season. During the contest, LeBron James had some harsh words for a Phoenix player. Suns point guard Cam Payne appeared to be getting into it with the Lakers bench late in Friday night’s victory. LeBron had...
BOSTON (CBS) – Veteran Boston sportscaster and talk show host Bob Neumeier died on Saturday, his family confirmed.
Neumeier was a sports reporter and anchor at WBZ-TV for 20 years.
Bob Lobel with Bobby Orr, Ted Williams, Larry Bird and Bob Neumeier (Photo credit: Joe Giza-WBZ-TV)
Known as “Neumy,” he was a Syracuse graduate who had previously covered horse racing for NBC Sports and was also a sports talk radio host on WEEI.
The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences Boston and New England Chapter honored Neumeier with its Silver Circle Award in 2017.
Neumeier had recent health troubles and was hospitalized in 2014 after suffering a stroke.
WBZ-TV sports anchor Dan Roche said he “loved everything” about Neumeier.
“He was an ‘old school’ reporter who knew how to tell a story as well as any reporter I’ve ever met. He was great at television, because he would use the best video he had and match it with amazing writing. He was the best TV writer I’ve ever known. So good,” Roche said. “I also loved that he didn’t care what people thought about him. Just lived his life, doing what he wanted to do.”
We now have a better understanding of what the Boston Bruins‘ lineup will look like for the start of the regular season. The B’s have placed defenseman John Moore and forward Chris Wagner on waivers. Moore did not look too bad during the preseason. In fact, for a player who...
The Boston Bruins are known for the offensive ability from their top line. It is arguably the best line in hockey and year after year, they prove the case. However, who doesn’t like a little friendly competition between teammates? All three of Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak are going to put up points, but who will lead the team in that category when the regular season finishes up?
The Boston Bruins fans have spoken and it’s pretty clear who they want in night opening night. In a recent Twitter poll conducted by Causeway Crowd where fans were asked if they wanted to see Jeremy Swayman or Linus Ullmark as the opening night starter, nearly 81% of the 78 voters that participated voted for Swayman. Pretty decisive outcome.
BOSTON (WGME) – The Red Sox are one win away from moving on in the playoffs. They won in dramatic fashion Sunday night against the Tampa Bay Rays. Game 3 ended on a walk-off homerun in the 13th inning. If Boston wins Monday night, they move on to the American...
The Boston Bruins have signed defenseman Charlie McAvoy to an eight-year, $76 million contract. Thus, when this deal begins during the 2022-23 season, he will carry a large $9.5 million cap hit. Bruins president Cam Neely stated earlier this week that the team was closing in on a McAvoy extension....
Derek Forbort was the first of the Boston Bruins‘ signings announced this summer. The B’s were certainly confident in Forbort’s abilities, as they gave him a three-year, $9 million contract. The primary purpose of this move was to help strengthen the left side of their defensive group. When seeing where he played during the preseason, it appears that he is going to have a large role with the team as well.
Where is Boston Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman in the discussion for the Calder Trophy for the upcoming NHL season?. Certainly, there are bigger favorites and those are being trumpeted in preview articles all over the NHL map. Montreal’s Cole Caufield is a favorite coming off his impressive run during last year’s playoffs for the Canadiens, and Spencer Knight is certainly going to get plenty of opportunity manning the pipes for the Florida Panthers. Ducks center Trevor Zegras and Detroit’s Moritz Seider will factor into the discussion as well, so there’s a talented crop of first year players vying for the NHL’s rookie of the year award.
BOSTON — The Boston Red Sox needed 13 innings to beat the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 3 which was fine because fans have had a lot of pent-up energy over the last 18 months. After beating New York and now the chance to close out Tampa Bay on Marathon Monday, the city couldn’t be more alive.
The question Boston Bruins fans have all been pondering all preseason finally has its answer. Coach Bruce Cassidy announced on Friday that Jeremy Swayman will be the starting goaltender for Saturday’s season opener against the Dallas Stars. The 22-year-old goaltender bursted onto the scene at the end of last season...
BRIGHTON, Mass – After 11 years in the NHL and almost 700 regular season games under his belt, there aren’t many new things for Boston Bruins winger Taylor Hall at this point in his career. But the 29-year-old Hall will be a new guy this season in terms of the...
On Friday, Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy signed an eight-year, $76 million contract extension, the richest contract in franchise history. The league standard has been set for this type of contract, most notably when Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Seth Jones signed for the exact same amount this summer. While McAvoy may...
There is encouraging news on the horizon for the Boston Bruins as it sounds like a contract extension with No. 1 defenseman Charlie McAvoy is in the works. Nothing is imminent, of course, but Boston Bruins President Cam Neely sounded optimistic when discussing a potential new deal with McAvoy and said there have been ongoing discussions between the Bruins and McAvoy’s camp.
The Boston Bruins have finalized their roster, and it has become increasingly clear where all the pieces will be fitting. Saturday will mark Game 1 of the Boston Bruins’ season, as they will take on the Dallas Stars at TD Garden. Since the 2021-22 NHL season officially began Tuesday, the Bruins already had to submit their 23-man roster to the NHL.
