Also, why is a zero trust security model and architecture being mandated by the government? What should organizations consider to ensure their success?. Let’s start off by agreeing on what zero trust is and is not. It’s not a product or tool — it’s a methodology and model that requires a shift in our approach to cybersecurity controls. The traditional castle and moat approach was based on an environment where users, applications and data were managed within a defined corporate network.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 2 DAYS AGO