Libel Lawsuit Filed over Seduced: Inside the NXIVM Cult

The FBI confirmed on Thursday that the human remains investigators found in a Florida park were those of Brian Laundrie, ending a weeks-long manhunt that has consumed the attention of internet sleuths, true crime obsessives, and actual law enforcement. My honest reaction?Who cares?Laundrie was suspected of murdering his fiancée Gabby Petito, whose death was ruled a homicide by manual strangulation. If Laundrie was indeed guilty, are we to consider his death something like justice? Or, having died before he could be formally charged, convicted, and sentenced, does this mean he has evaded justice? Been denied it? Does it matter?I would...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 2 DAYS AGO