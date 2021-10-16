CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Grambling defense comes up big, stops Texas Southern, 34-20

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0cTZrna100

Myron Stewart raced 70 yards with a recovered fumble and Quin Mitchell returned an interception 75 yards for a score to give Grambling a 34-20 win over Texas Southern in a Southwestern Athletic Conference battle on Saturday afternoon.

The Tigers managed less than 250 yards of total offense and trailed, 6-0 five minutes into the contest, but held a 21-6 advantage heading into the final period.

Donald Johnson scored from the 4 in the first quarter to give Grambling the lead, 7-6, and Garrett Urban kicked a 29-yard field goal to make it 10-6 at intermission. Mitchell's pick-six and Stewart's fumble recovery sandwiched Urban's 33-yard field goal in the third quarter to make it 27-6 head into the final 15 minutes.

Javius Williams returned a Grambling fumble 44 yards for a score, but Elijah Walker scored from a yard out with 5:04 left in the game to seal the win for the Tigers (3-4, 2-2).

Andrew Body was 16 of 25 for 172 yards and a touchdown for Texas Southern (2-4, 1-2), but was picked off twice.

———

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP—Top25.

Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Braves beat Dodgers 4-2, head to first World Series since '99

ATLANTA — Eddie Rosario capped a remarkable NL Championship Series with a three-run homer, sending the Atlanta Braves to the World Series for the first time since 1999 with a 4-2 victory over the defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday night. The Braves won the best-of-seven series four games...
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
TODAY.com

Everything you need to know about getting a COVID-19 booster

Federal agencies have approved booster shots for certain populations — but right now, who is eligible? Do you have to get the same vaccine you've already received?. TODAY tackled the topic during two segments on Friday morning. Who is eligible for a booster?. Previously, only Pfizer recipients who were over...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Tug fights container fire on cargo ship off British Columbia

Victoria, BRITISH COLUMBIA, Oct 24 (Reuters) - A tug boat spent the night fighting a container fire that broke out on Saturday on a cargo ship carrying mining chemicals off British Columbia, the Canadian Coast Guard said on Sunday, adding that it would continue to monitor the situation. Sixteen crew...
TWITTER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seal
ABC News

ABC News

430K+
Followers
109K+
Post
219M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy