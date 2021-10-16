Record Jackson State homecoming crowd sees win over ASU

Jackson State didn’t have the offensive explosion it did the week prior, but it did plenty to pick up its third SWAC in front of a record-setting crowd.



JSU, ranked no. 25 in the FCS Coaches Poll , overcame a slow offensive start in the third quarter as it beat Alabama State 28-7 in front of a reported crowd of 53,578 fans at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium.



The JSU defense stifled ASU, limiting it to just 157 yards of total offense, and just 40 on the ground. JSU put up 350 yards of offense and controlled time of possession 34:06 to 25:54.



Shedeur Sanders completed 17 of his 29 pass attempts for 201 yards, including two touchdowns. Keith Corbin caught seven of those passes for 113 yards and the game’s first score. Malachi Wideman caught six passes for 75 yards, including a 36 yard touchdown pass.



Sanders hit Corbin for a 21 yard score with 10:31 to go in the first quarter. Alabama State would respond with a touchdown pass from Miles Crawley to Jeremiah Hixon as ASU tied the game heading into halftime.



The second half would belong to Jackson State. Sanders connected with Wideman for a score with 10:29 left in the third quarter. Then the running game got in the act. Santee Marshall rumbled in for a four-yard score with 6:23 remaining in the third to stretch the lead before JD Marshall’s 21 yard run put the icing on the cake with 9:44 remaining in the fourth quarter.



The win improves JSU’s record to 5-1 on the season, 3-0 in the SWAC East. It will put that perfect record on the line next Saturday as it hosts Bethune-Cookman. Alabama State falls to 3-3 on the season.

