It finally happened — the Jacksonville Jaguars won a game for the first time in the 2021 campaign and snapped a 20-game losing streak dating back to 2020. Jacksonville defeated the Miami Dolphins in London by a final score of 23-20, and improved its record to 1-5. There is still plenty of work to do for this team, but it was finally a step in the right direction as head coach Urban Meyer and quarterback Trevor Lawrence earned their first career win in the NFL.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO