Assistant House of Representatives Sergeant at Arms arrested for child pornography charges

By Jake Thomas
 7 days ago
Stefan Bieret, 41, an assistant House of Representatives Sergeant at Arms was arrested and charged for possession of child pornography. Photo courtesy of Fairfax County Police Department

Oct. 16 (UPI) -- A staff member for the U.S. House of Representatives' security service has been arrested on child pornography charges.

Stefan Bieret, 41, was arrested and charged with 10 felonies related to the possession of child pornography,Fairfax County, Va. police said earlier this week. The investigation leading to his arrest was triggered when the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children was notified of a potentially illicit image being uploaded to a Dropbox account.

Detectives carried out a search warrant on the account and discovered images of child sexual abuse material that belonged to Bieret, who was taken into custody on Wednesday, police said. He is being held in Fairfax County Adult Detention Center without bond.

Bieret is employed as an assistant House of Representatives Sergeant at Arms, reports NBC News, citing congressional staffing records. The House Sergeant at Arms office declined to comment to the news outlet.

House of Representatives Sergeant at Arms is the chief security and law enforcement officer for the chamber.

