Of the four Disney Parks at the Walt Disney World Resort, Disney’s Animal Kingdom is home to some of the most delicious and unique dining options that Guests can enjoy. Each area of the park celebrates a different area of the world or time, and restaurants offer up cuisine with international and familiar flavors. Chocolate lovers will especially enjoy eating their way through Disney’s Animal Kingdom as there are countless offerings to indulge in that are sure to satisfy any sweet tooth. Here are all of the dining locations to chocolate lovers to enjoy in Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

LIFESTYLE ・ 12 DAYS AGO