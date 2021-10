ROCKLAND, Maine — A Maine organization is on a mission to help all students, regardless of their backgrounds, feel accepted and included at school. The organization OUT Maine is raising money to buy interested Maine school libraries sets of books that are LGBTQ+-inclusive, as part of the "Read the Rainbow" program. For every $400 donated, OUT Maine will send a set of at least 20 books to a library. This program will span all ages by breaking book bundles into grade groups (K-2, 3-5, 6-8, high school) to make sure the content and presentation of issues are appropriate.

