Loudoun County School Board member Beth Barts resigns amid district controversy

By Christy Matino
 7 days ago

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Loudoun County School Board member Beth Barts has resigned, after facing a recall attempt from parent groups in the county.

New Virginia laws under scrutiny amid Loudoun County sexual assault controversy

In an email to fellow board members and LCPS staff on Friday night, Barts said she will be leaving her position, effective Nov. 2nd.

“This was not an easy decision, or a decision made in haste…After much thought and careful consideration, it is the right decision for me and my family,” Barts wrote.

Barts was involved in a recall effort from parent group, “Fight For Schools.” The organization released a statement on social media saying the school board member has “done the right thing.”

The school board said they will now work to fill the vacant position. Board Chair Brenda Sheridan thanks Barts for her leadership.

“I want to thank Board Member Barts for her service to the Leesburg District,” said Sheridan. “The School Board will announce its process for filling the Leesburg seat at its October 26 meeting and
anticipates filling this position at its December 14 meeting.”

The resignation comes after months of controversy surrounding LCPS, after a parent claimed his daughter was allegedly sexually assaulted by a man wearing a skirt in the bathroom at Stone Bridge High School at a June 22 board meeting.

In a letter to the LCPS community, Superintendent Dr. Scott Ziegler said the board’s “processes and procedures were not adequate to respond to these recent events.”

…To the families and students involved — my heart aches for you and I am sorry that we failed to provide the safe, welcoming, and affirming environment that we aspire to provide. We acknowledge and share in your pain and we will continue to offer support to help you and your families through this trauma. For all of our students, our school-based Unified Mental Health Teams are available to anyone who needs care.

Superintendent Dr. Scott Ziegler

