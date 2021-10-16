CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Venezuela halts talks after Maduro ally's extradition to US

By JOSHUA GOODMAN
whio.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMIAMI — (AP) — Venezuela’s government said Saturday it would halt negotiations with its opponents in retaliation for the extradition to the U.S. of a close ally of President Nicolás Maduro who prosecutors believe could be the most significant witness ever about corruption in the South American country. Jorge...

