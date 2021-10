The Lebanon-Area Chamber of Commerce announced its annual Businesses of the Year awards through videos on Facebook this week. Among those winning were The Gym 24/7 and Field Training Center, which was named Small Business of the Year, and Lake Regional Health System, which was named Large Business of the Year. The Chamber of Commerce also gives Image Awards for businesses that are “dedicated to a positive image and beautiful appearance of the grounds and facility.” Winners this year were The Rail 1868 Restaurant and Tavern for small business and Cedarhurst Senior Living Facility for large business. For more on this story see Saturday's LCR.

9 DAYS AGO