The New York Rangers are the focus of many right now as they try to turn the corner from rebuilding to a contender, and a huge part of that success will be the continued star play of reigning Norris Trophy winner Adam Fox. Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic writes in his latest that a Fox extension should be the entire focus of the Rangers front office right now, lest they put themselves in a trickier situation next summer. LeBrun writes that the Rangers and Fox’s agent Matt Keator have had “very preliminary talks.”

NHL ・ 3 DAYS AGO