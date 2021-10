Midfielder Alvaro Medran didn’t simply point out what the Fire need for next year. Intentionally or not, he also delivered an indictment of the team and how it was built. “There are many things that need to be changed,” Medran said. “We need ambition to try to win games. We need to demand more from ourselves, commitment, quality. A lot of things inside a locker room need to change that maybe aren’t there right now. There are things that need to change from top to bottom, but I’m confident, and hopefully, in the offseason, things can change so that this club can continue to move forward.”

SOCCER ・ 1 DAY AGO