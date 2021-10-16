CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Niles, OH

YSU football greats discuss their experiences in Niles

By WKBN Staff
 7 days ago

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) — Several greats of Youngstown State University football spoke Saturday afternoon about their experiences before a crowd in Niles.

Former YSU and Philadelphia Eagles teammates Ron Jaworski and Paul McFadden, YSU president and former head coach Jim Tressel, current YSU head coach Doug Phillips and two members of the roster held a panel discussion at Boscov’s at the Eastwood Mall.

Highlights: Youngstown State upsets #15 Missouri State behind huge rushing attack

Jaworski and McFadden discussed their experiences throughout their collegiate and professional careers as well as the way the game has changed throughout the years.

Phillips also explained the three ways he teaches the team to handle adversity.

“You got to learn from it. You got to learn why you got knocked down, how you get back up and overcome that adversity to find success,” Phillips said.

YSU did not play Saturday. The Penguins return to action next Saturday at Indiana State, looking for a second straight victory.

3 defensive starters return for Ohio State’s game at Indiana

BLOOMINGTON, Indiana (WCMH) — Ohio State returns three starters on defense for the Buckeyes night game at Indiana. Haskell Garrett, Tyreke Smith and Cam Brown all return from injury to bolster OSU’s defense. Tyreke Smith has not played since Ohio State’s win against Tulsa while Brown and Garrett suffered an injury against Maryland, which forced […]
