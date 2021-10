When we drove the new Bentley Continental GT Speed in Sicily recently, the company made its intentions for this model abundantly clear. W we were encouraged to drift the mighty coupe on an open stretch of tarmac, making full use of both the big W12 lump in front and the sharper suspension below. The experience was thoroughly enjoyable, as bizarre as the idea of hooning a Bentley may be. Even better, we got to unleash the GT Speed on a previously secret track that was also the location for a brand-new short film that has just been released by the automaker. Called Continental Drift and filmed at an abandoned NATO airbase in Sicily, the name of the film says it all. This is three minutes of the Continental GT Speed being delightfully manhandled, and to see the end result in this location that we experienced for ourselves is quite something.

CARS ・ 3 DAYS AGO