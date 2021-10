New York Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney (ankle) is participating at practice Wednesday. Toney is dealing with a minor ankle issue, but there doesn't appear to be any concern about his status for Week 6 versus the Los Angeles Rams. Sterling Shepard (hamstring) and Darius Slayton (hamstring) are expected back this week after missing the last two games, but Kenny Golladay (knee) and Saquon Barkley (ankle) are likely out, so Toney should remain involved in the offense. The rookie is coming off a 189-yard performance on 10 targets and he has proven capable of playing both inside and outside.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO