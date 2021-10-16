CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Iowa State

Purdue Shuts Down No. 2 Iowa in Upset at Kinnick

By Madeline Coleman
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ByMKg_0cTZkamh00

The win at Kinnick adds another historic victory for the Boilermakers, who handed the Hawkeyes their first loss of 2021.

View the original article to see embedded media.

And another undefeated team bites the dust.

Purdue safety Cam Allen snagged an interception with less than four minutes to go, solidifying the Boilermakers' emphatic dismantling of No. 2 Iowa. The 24–7 upset adds another historic victory for Purdue, which entered Saturday as the program with the most wins against an AP top-five team while unranked, per The Athletic 's Matt Brown .

The Boilermakers got on the board first as quarterback Aidan O'Connell ran for six yards for the early 7–0 lead near the end of the first. And although Iowa scored with just over three minutes to go in the second, cutting Purdue's lead to 14–7, its offense wasn't clicking and couldn't climb out of what became a two-score hole early in the third quarter.

O'Connell ended the night with 375 yards, throwing two touchdowns and zero interceptions. But Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras tallied 195 yards and four interceptions—two of which came late in the contest with the game out of reach.

The Hawkeyes had been coming off a big win over Penn State , but they now drop to 6–1 overall and 3–1 in the Big Ten—opening up the opportunity for a team like the Boilermakers or Minnesota to challenge for the conference's West division crown.

More College Football Coverage:

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Ed Orgeron’s next job is way too obvious

LSU football head coach Ed Orgeron’s next coaching job is more obvious than you would think. With Ed Orgeron parting ways with the LSU football program at the end of the season, everybody and their brother is curious as to where he could end up. Orgeron is not even two...
MIAMI, FL
Fox News

Arch Manning recruitment coming down to 2 schools: reports

Arch Manning is going to be in the national spotlight for years to come and it goes beyond his famous last name as he’s proven to be one of the top high school quarterbacks in the nation. Beyond reading defenses, Manning’s biggest selection is going to be where he decides...
FOOTBALL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Minnesota State
Local
Iowa College Sports
Local
Iowa Sports
Local
Iowa Football
saturdaydownsouth.com

Angry Tennessee fan holding a boot goes viral during Alabama game

Tennessee Football coverage presented by — Tennessee fans have generated as much chatter in recent Volunteer games as the UT players on the field. This year’s “Third Saturday in October” game is in Tuscaloosa. One UT fan who made the trip to enemy territory went viral on Twitter thanks to the ESPN cameras.
ALABAMA STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

Cam Newton's brother makes game-changing play for Auburn against Georgia State

Caylin Newton made a huge play for Auburn in the third quarter of the Tigers’ game against Georgia State. Newton, who is Cam Newton’s brother, broke through on the right side and blocked a Panthers’ punt, which led to an Auburn recovery and touchdown in the end zone. It cut the deficit to 24-19, as Barton Lester made the recovery with 4:44 remaining in the third quarter.
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Purdue#College Football#American Football#Hawkeyes#Ap#Athletic
saturdaydownsouth.com

LSU fans want to hire current SEC head coach during blowout loss to Ole Miss

Once Ole Miss poured it on for a 31-7 lead against LSU on Saturday, LSU fans began to salivate over hiring Lane Kiffin to replace Ed Orgeron after the season. Ole Miss got off to a slow start, and didn’t score its first touchdown until 3:12 left in the first half. But once the Rebels got going, they were difficult to stop for LSU. Matt Corral tacked on another touchdown with 15 seconds remaining in the first half, and Ole Miss added 2 more scores in the third quarter to bust the game wide open.
COLLEGE SPORTS
CBS Pittsburgh

One Of The Area’s Top High School Football Prospects Chose To Stay At Perry High

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Perry High’s Tyreese Fearbry certainly passes the eye test. At 6-foot-5, 230 pounds, he literally stands out on a football field, especially in the City League. Unlike other top players, Fearbry chose to stay at Perry instead of transferring to a bigger program in the WPIAL. “I’m not one of those kids that wants to go to a big school,” Fearbry said. “They may have some great football players there but they get all the recognition because of the school.” During his junior year, Fearbry added about 25 pounds onto a previously lanky frame and that weight gain drew...
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

Spencer Rattler: Car dealer that gifted Oklahoma QB two vehicles, weighs in on benching

Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler might be losing his job to true freshman Caleb Williams, but for purposes of NIL deals, that might not matter too much. The most marketable athlete in college sports based on social media statistics entered the season as the favorite to win the Heisman Trophy. His position as the starter at “QB U” earned him two cars, gifted to the recognizable face by Fowler Automotive Group near Oklahoma City.
OKLAHOMA STATE
tigernet.com

LSU AD is calling Dabo to offer him the HC job......

Obviously Dabo is going to say no, but that's how LSU's AD works: he forces someone to say no and then moves on. https://www.saturdaydownsouth.com/lsu-football/lsu-coaching-rumors-dabo-swinney-among-candidates-for-tigers-job-per-report/. This would certainly be a splash hire. May 6, 2020: "I know I went to Clemson and got a degree, prob more than you ever did....
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

College football media reacts to shocking D.J. Uiagalelei news

With Clemson football’s woes continuing to add up, the Tigers finally benched struggling quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei against Pitt. D.J. Uiagalelei’s first season as a starter for Clemson has been a study in filling impossible shoes. Unfortunately for the young quarterback, the mistakes and failing confidence caught up to him against...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Look: Michigan Band’s Shot At Ohio State Is Going Viral

When we talk about college marching bands, we’re typically talking about Ohio State’s. This time, it’s the Michigan band that deserves recognition. During halftime of the Michigan-Northwestern game on Saturday, the University of Michigan marching band took a pretty hilarious shot at the Buckeyes. The band performed a beer pong...
OHIO STATE
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Coach’s Brutal Decision Last Night

Colorado State had Utah State on the ropes on Friday night, but a foolish mistake in the closing seconds ultimately cost the Rams the game. After Colorado State gained 15 yards on a third-and-1o, the field goal unit rushed onto the field. However, that wasn’t necessary since there were 11 seconds remaining and Colorado State could’ve spiked the ball to stop the clock.
NFL
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

18K+
Followers
15K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy