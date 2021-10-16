CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technical Discussion: Cooler today, and a mid week warm up

By Melissa Cole
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday will be a cooler than normal day. It will be breezy too, adding a little extra fall chill in the air. There will be sunshine to start, and a mix of clouds in sun in the afternoon- the highs will barely make it to 60 in some spots. Trailing energy...

Technical Discussion: Rain for Halloween weekend, but it won't be a washout...

Tonight, we’ll be caught between high pressure over Eastern Canada and a broad area of low pressure to the southwest of New England. The result will be a gusty easterly wind, especially at the coast. A WIND ADVISORY is in effect for southern portions of Fairfield, New Haven, Middlesex, and New London Counties until 6:00 am tomorrow where the wind could gust between 40 and 50 mph. The rest of the state will experience breezy conditions. As of 10pm rain had reached southwestern CT and will continue overspreading the rest of the state, to the northeast, overnight. While there will be periods of rain, brief downpours are also possible. Lows will be in the 40s over interior portions of the state, but in the lower 50s at the coast.
