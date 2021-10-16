Technical Discussion: Cooler today, and a mid week warm up

Tonight, we’ll be caught between high pressure over Eastern Canada and a broad area of low pressure to the southwest of New England. The result will be a gusty easterly wind, especially at the coast. A WIND ADVISORY is in effect for southern portions of Fairfield, New Haven, Middlesex, and New London Counties until 6:00 am tomorrow where the wind could gust between 40 and 50 mph. The rest of the state will experience breezy conditions. As of 10pm rain had reached southwestern CT and will continue overspreading the rest of the state, to the northeast, overnight. While there will be periods of rain, brief downpours are also possible. Lows will be in the 40s over interior portions of the state, but in the lower 50s at the coast.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 12 HOURS AGO