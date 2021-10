ORANGE, NJ — The football season has reached the midpoint for the Orange High Tornadoes and the Barringer Blue Bears. Both were on a losing streak and wanted to break into the win column. “Somebody has to win today. I sure hope that we are able to do that tonight,” said Barringer head coach Dave McCombs before the game at Bell Stadium in Orange on Friday evening, Oct. 8. It was homecoming for the Tornadoes, and they had a packed house, with alumni from classes of yesteryear there to see their squad do battle.

CITY OF ORANGE, NJ ・ 12 DAYS AGO