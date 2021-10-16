Venezuela halts talks after Maduro ally's extradition to US

This article is an excerpt from “Migrants, Ignored” published by CONNECTAS, and edited and republished by Global Voices. Manuel, his wife, and their three children emigrated to Chile from a rural area of Carabobo, Venezuela, sometime during 2018. They can't remember the exact time of their arrival nor all the cities in which they have lived. They only remember that in Colombia they worked in a small town near their route, where they raised enough money to get to Ecuador by bus. They also remember that in Peru they got into a truck with vegetables because no one would stop to take them. They remember that in Chile they walked in the desert 25 kilometers every day for three days. It was such a strenuous journey that one of their 11-year-old twin daughters, Maria, says she has more calluses than feet.

IMMIGRATION ・ 5 DAYS AGO