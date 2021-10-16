CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here's a Fun First Look at HARLEY QUINN Season 3

By Joey Paur
GeekTyrant
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHarley Quinn is coming back for a third season and during the DC FanDome event fans got a first look with the teaser that was released. It features Harley Quinn (Kaley Cuoco) and King Shark (Ron Funches) introducing the sneak peek, which is unfinished. Quinn frustratingly...

geektyrant.com

