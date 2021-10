Victoria Beckham has opened up about the secret to her 22-year marriage to David Beckham.In a recent appearance on Good Morning America on Tuesday, the former Spice Girl was asked what kind of “marriage wisdom” she hoped to pass on to her children.“Oh my goodness. Marriage wisdom? You know, I don’t know.“We’re very supportive of each other,” she said. “He’s an incredible dad and a wonderful husband.“And we have a lot of fun. We support each other with everything that we do. But it’s about having fun and enjoying that person’s company.”She added: “I genuinely love being with him....

