Los Angeles County, CA

L.A. County Reports 4 New Covid-19 Deaths And 898 New Positive Cases

By Matt Grobar and Brandon Choe
 12 days ago
SUNDAY UPDATE: The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health reported 4 new deaths from Covid -19 on Sunday, along with 898 new positive cases.

The number of deaths and confirmed cases reported today may reflect delays in weekend reporting. But today’s tallies bring the County to a total of 26,414 deaths and 1,477,686 positive cases.

At time of reporting, 658 County residents are hospitalized with Covid-19 . Covid test results have now been made available to nearly 8,891,000 individuals, with 15% testing positive. Today’s daily test positivity rate is 0.7%.

SATURDAY: The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health reported 16 new deaths from Covid-19 on Saturday, along with 1,122 new positive cases.

The number of deaths and confirmed cases reported today may reflect delays in weekend reporting. But today’s tallies bring the County to a total of 26,410 deaths and 1,476,791 positive cases.

At time of reporting, 638 County residents are hospitalized with Covid-19. 28% of them are in the ICU. Covid test results have now been made available to nearly 8,870,000 individuals, with 15% testing positive. Today’s daily test positivity rate is 0.8%.

Four of today’s new deaths were of people over the age of 80. Six individuals who died were between the ages of 65 and 79, while an additional five were between 50 and 64 years of age, and one was between the ages of 30 and 49.

Public Health noted on Saturday that “the highly transmissible Delta variant” continues to account for 100% of Covid strains seen, among samples sequenced in the County, advising Angelenos to plan for a safe Halloween.

“As we move into the fall and winter months, the best thing all of us can do to get ready for the holidays is to get vaccinated as soon as possible if we are eligible. With community transmission at a substantial level, surrounding children under 12 who cannot yet get the vaccine with fully vaccinated teens and adults offers our youngest residents important protection from transmission of the virus,” said Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer. “And while vaccines prevent individuals from getting severe illness, high community vaccination rates also prevent new variants from taking hold, increasing our chances of ending the pandemic.”

Covid vaccines remain available to everyone 12 and older who is living and/or working in L.A. County.

Comments / 17

Eloisa Hawley
13d ago

How many died of other illnesses??? Heart attacks, liver failure, Abortions, and drug overdose and much more...If they are giving numbers,, then give us the list of all people that died...Don't just focus on Covid-19 to scare the public...Have you noticed how Covid-19 is mostly in California a blue state,,,not so much in the red states???

Reply(9)
9
Lets_Go_Brand0N
13d ago

yeah yeah yeah we know we're never going to be the able to open up fully we're going to have to wear masks for the next year and a half and get booster shots every month for the rest of our lives

Reply
7
Miguel J Burnstein
12d ago

Keep the virus going, my grandfather use to tell me ride the horse until it drops then kill it and eat it, California governor French Laundry uses this as his power tool to dictate, there is no We The People we are no longer relevant,

Reply
2
Related
Deadline

Los Angeles & California Covid Positivity Rates Rise For First Time In Months

Covid test positivity rates and virus-related hospitalizations have begun to rise again in Los Angeles and California after months of decline. “Of course we’re watching this with caution,” said L.A. director of Public Health Barbara Ferrer today. “We’re all noticing actually the case rate across California inched up as a whole, as well as the uptick in hospitalizations,” which she said were up about 5%. In Los Angeles, Ferrer reported the test positivity rose to 1.2% today from a low 0.7% on October 18. That may not seem like much, but it’s a 71% rise over the past 10 days in a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

California Covid Positivity Increase Steepens As Newsom Warns Of Winter Surge

“This time last year,” observed California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday, “we had about 4,000 cases. One month later we had 18,000 cases. One month after that, we had 54,000. “Basically,” the state saw “a tripling of cases,” he said. Newsom meant the reminder as a warning. “What’s going on in the UK right now?” he asked rhetorically. (Answer: The case rate in England hit its highest level since the start of the year, according to Britain’s Office for National Statistics.) Newsom then observed that case trends in the UK often are about “a month or so ahead” of those in California. Experts also have...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Deadline

Los Angeles Airport Flights Grounded By Gun Scare, One Person In Custody

An incident at Los Angeles International Airport Thursday evening resulted in flights being temporarily grounded, and several people were injured in a panicked stampede, according to reports. The incident occurred at or near Terminal 1. Preliminary reports indicate no shots were fired and no weapons were confiscated, but one person has been detained. Two people were injured. Hunreds of passengers were force out onto the tarmac, according to reports. LAX is one of the busiest airports in the nation. “Per police at the scene, there is no threat and no active shooter at LAX. Police have one person in custody and there are no reports of injuries,” the airport’s spokesperson said in an 8 PM update. The FAA reopened the south side of the airfield, but the north side remained closed at 8:30 PM  
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Letitia James, NY Attorney General Whose Probe Doomed Andrew Cuomo, Announces Run For Governor

New York Attorney General Letitia James, whose investigation into former Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s conduct yielded a damning report that resulted in his ouster, is running for the state’s highest office. “I’ve spent my career guided by a simple principle: Stand up to the powerful on behalf of the vulnerable,” James said in a campaign video (watch it below). James, a Democrat from Brooklyn, was initially endorsed by Cuomo but later distanced herself from him. They occupied opposing wings of the Democratic party even before the sexual misconduct allegations against Cuomo by multiple women surfaced in the AG’s report last summer. Kathy Hochul, who...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Deadline

‘Rust’ First AD And Armorer At Center Of Alec Baldwin Shooting Investigation Hire Lawyers

EXCLUSIVE: A week after the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins by Alec Baldwin on the New Mexico set of Rust, two crew members at the center of the police probe have hired a pair of the state’s top criminal defense lawyers. Veteran First Assistant Director David Halls has retained Albuquerque attorney and former Assistant D.A. Lisa Torraco. On only her second feature as an armorer, Hannah Gutierrez is now being represented by ex-Assistant U.S. Attorney Jason Bowles, Deadline has learned. No one has been arrested and no charges have been filed against Halls, Gutierrez or anyone else on the low-budget Western....
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Deadline

IATSE Leaders Urge Members To “Stay United” & Ratify Proposed New Contract

IATSE leaders are urging their members to “stay united” and vote “yes” to ratify the tentative agreement for a new film and TV contract. In the latest message to their members, IATSE president Matthew Loeb and the leaders of Hollywood’s 13 locals covered by the agreement acknowledged that there is opposition to the proposed new deal but said it was “the best agreement possible.” The ratification vote is expected to be held next month. “When we reached a tentative agreement on the evening of Saturday, October 16th, the entire bargaining committee, consisting of over 50 representatives from all of the 13...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Rust’ First Assistant Director Dave Halls Is Not A DGA Member, Opting For “Fi-Core” Status, But Took Mandatory Safety Training

EXCLUSIVE: Dave Halls, the first assistant director of Rust, is not a DGA member, even though the film was being produced in New Mexico under a DGA contract. Halls, who the Santa Fe Sheriff’s Department has identified as the person who handed Alec Baldwin the gun that shot and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the Bonanza Creek Ranch set last week, is what’s commonly known as a “financial core” non-member – or an “agency fee paying non-member” – meaning that he either chose not to join the DGA or had resigned his membership. Joel Souza, who was wounded by the same...
MOVIES
Deadline

SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher Supports Build Back Better Bill: “There Is Too Much Poverty Everywhere”

With President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better legislation still pending in Congress, SAG-AFTRA tonight released a statement from its president, Fran Drescher, saying that she supports the bill. “There is too much poverty everywhere,” she said. “Who are we if not a nation that offers a helping hand to our fellow Americans in need? I’m really supportive of the Build Back Better bill, because it’s time we get people back on their feet. Build Back Better will greatly improve the lives of so many. Healthcare is always a priority, and this bill will expand access and reduce premiums. We are proud to support this important bill.” The proposed bill, which started out as a $3.5 trillion plan, has been slashed in half as Biden tries to find a compromise acceptable to both moderates and progressives Democrats in the House and Senate. The current bill would provide billions for clean energy, affordable housing, Medicare expansion, job training, extension of Obamacare, home care for older and disabled Americans, immigration reform, universal preschool abd free school meals.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Deadline

Locast Founder To Pay $32 Million To Settle Lawsuit By Big Four Broadcasters

The founder of Locast, a non-profit determined by a federal judge to have improperly distributed broadcast TV network signals, has agreed to pay $32 million to settle a lawsuit. The settlement (read it here) is a straightforward capstone of the case. In addition to the financial penalty, it enjoins defendant David Goodfriend from participating in any similar action that could be viewed as a copyright threat. ViacomCBS, Disney, NBCUniversal and Fox sued Locast in 2019. The case had distinct echoes of the Aereo affair. Backed by Barry Diller, Aereo defended its digital alternative to pay-TV all the way to the Supreme Court...
LAW
Deadline

Cinemas In Wales To Introduce Mandatory Covid Passes; Exhibitor Body Calls Move “Hugely Damaging”

The UK Cinema Association (UKCA) has strongly criticized plans set to be announced later today that will see cinemas in Wales require all customers to show a valid Covid pass to gain entry. The regulation, which comes from the Welsh government is yet to be confirmed, but it is expected that from November 15 cinemas, theaters and concert halls in Wales will mandate that audiences show a pass indicating they have been fully vaccinate, carry Covid antibodies, or have a recent negative lateral flow test. “As a sector we have worked extremely hard to remain Covid-safe and there seems to be no...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Deadline

‘Rust’ EPs Disavow Responsibility For Troubled Alec Baldwin Movie: “No Involvement With The Physical And Day-To-Day Production”

As the Santa Fe Sheriff’s Department continues to probe the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the Alec Baldwin Western indie Rust last week, the question being asked is who is financially on the line for this debacle that could spur civil lawsuits preceding or following potential police indictments. A deeper look reveals a loose assemblage of producers and financiers who oversaw a troubled production that allegedly cut a number of corners. It’s often said that success in Hollywood has many fathers, and failures has many orphans. Well, already, two of the Rust EPs are wiping their hands clean of the...
MOVIES
Deadline

Arnold Schwarzenegger Says Global Leaders Who Ignore Climate Change Are “Liars” And “Stupid”

Ahead of the COP26 UN climate change summit, which gets underway on Sunday, Arnold Schwarzenegger has delivered a scathing rebuke of global leaders who refuse to combat climate change by claiming they are protecting jobs. Speaking to the BBC, the Governator said that those who hid behind the shield of the economy when ducking the subject of global warming were “stupid” and “liars”. “You can protect the environment and protect the economy at the same time,” he explained. “We figured out how to do it [in California], it’s all about having the balls to do it.” Schwarzenegger said California had managed to reduce...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

‘No Way In Hell’: One Community, Gunpowder & Sky And Mazo Partners To Produce Chase Millsap’s Military Thriller

EXCLUSIVE: Scott Budnick’s One Community has optioned Chase Millsap and Charley Dane’s script No Way in Hell, and will produce it for film with Gunpowder & Sky and Mazo Partners. The action thriller is inspired by the real-life experiences of Millsap, who is a veteran of both the U.S. Marine Corps and the U.S. Army Special Forces. It centers on a Marine Corps vet’s quest to help the Iraqi interpreter who saved his life in combat flee ISIS and find safety for his family, after official channels fail him. No Way in Hell is being produced in association with veteran-led digital publisher and media...
MOVIES
Deadline

Amazon Q3 Results Miss Wall Street Forecasts; CEO Andy Jassy Warns Of Sizable Holiday Hit Due To Supply Chain Issues, Labor Shortages

Amazon fell short of Wall Street analysts’ estimates in the third quarter — the first with CEO Andy Jassy at the helm — amid a slowdown relative to the pandemic boom of 2020. Net income fell nearly in half compared with the year-earlier period, hitting $3.2 billion, or $6.12 per diluted share. Analysts had expected $8.92. Total revenue gained 15% to $110.8 billion, but the uptick was below those of typical quarters due to the pandemic comparisons. Jassy, a longtime senior executive at the tech giant, took over for founder Jeff Bezos on July 5. Bezos remains onboard as executive chairman. In the...
BUSINESS
Deadline

Kelly O’Donnell Named NBC News Senior White House Correspondent; Geoff Bennett Announces Exit

NBC News announced a series of promotions and changes to their White House team on Friday, with Kelly O’ Donnell named senior White House correspondent. “You’d be hard pressed to find any journalist currently on the beat with more experience, having covered Presidents W. Bush, Obama, Trump, and now Biden,” Ken Strickland, NBC News senior vice president and Washington bureau chief, and Stacey Klein, director of NBC News’ White House unit, wrote in a memo to staff. Elyse Perlmutter-Gumbiner was promoted to White House Coordinating Producer, tasked with planning and scheduling, coordinating large projects, and overseeing domestic presidential travel. Meanwhile, White House correspondent...
POTUS
Deadline

Jovita Moore Dies Months After Brain Cancer Diagnosis: Beloved Atlanta News Anchor Was 53

Jovita Moore, a longtime and beloved TV news anchor in Atlanta died last night, seven months after disclosing that she had been diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer. She was 53. Her death was announced by Atlanta station WSB-TV in a statement that said Moore died overnight. “Back in April doctors discovered two masses on Jovita’s brain,” the statement explained. “After surgery, they diagnosed her with glioblastoma, the most common type of brain cancer.” There is no cure for glioblastoma. Moore joined WSB Channel 2 Action News in 1998, anchoring evening newscasts. Prior to taking the job in Atlanta, Moore...
ATLANTA, GA
Deadline

BBC Director General Tim Davie Makes Second Major Impartiality Intervention, Bashir Review Reports Back

BBC Director General Tim Davie has made his second mega impartiality intervention since taking over a year ago as the review set up in the wake of the Martin Bashir scandal reports back. Revealed this morning as a 10-point plan “focused on impartiality, editorial standards and whistleblowing”, the BBC will now regularly examine its TV content, including documentaries, factual and children’s, to make sure shows are meeting impartiality standards and reflecting a range of viewpoints. Starting with coverage of ‘UK public spending and taxation’, the plan will also see regular reviews conducted into key areas of public debate covered by BBC News...
ENTERTAINMENT
Deadline

Deadline’s Contenders International Set For In-Person Debut In Poland On November 20

Deadline is partnering with the Polish Film Institute to deliver the first hybrid in-person and virtual edition of Contenders International on November 20. The event – an offshoot of Deadline’s popular LA, NY and London Contenders series – will offer AMPAS, BAFTA and Guild members an overview of many of the top movies competing in this year’s International Oscar race, featuring a variety of titles from around the world. It will take place as a hybrid virtual live-stream and physical event at the Kinoteka, part of the Palace of Culture and Science, in Polish capital Warsaw on November 20. Deadline journalists from both...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Rust’ Armorer Claims She Has “No Idea Where The Live Rounds Came From” That Killed Halyna Hutchins On Alec Baldwin Film Set

Lawyering up with a former Assistant U.S. Attorney after being called out in public by Santa Fe’s Sheriff, the Rust armorer at the center of the tragedy that saw cinematographer Halyna Hutchins fatally has spoken out for the first time. Disputing tales of after-hours target practice with weapons used for the film, Rust armorer Hannah Gutierrez’ lawyers also confirmed that two weapons were accidentally discharged on the troubled set of Rust before the tragedy. “Safety is Hannah’s number on priority on set,” said attorneys Jason Bowles and Robert Gorence in a statement released late Thursday night. “Ultimately this set would never have been...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘No Time To Die’ Tops China Box Office With $8M On Day One; Eyes $30M+ Weekend, But New Covid Closures Could Play Role

MGM/Eon/Universal’s No Time To Die brought James Bond to China today, with an RMB 52M ($8.1M) No. 1 opening (including a smattering of Thursday midnights). This is the third biggest Hollywood opening day of 2021 in the market and is ahead of the launch days of the most recent comps Dune (+33%) and Free Guy (+53%). With a great social score, No Time To Die is now looking at a China bow in the $30M range. However, this week has seen the most widespread Covid outbreak in China since the beginning of the pandemic. Approximately 13% of the market shut down, with...
MOVIES
