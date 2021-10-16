Venezuela government suspends talks with opposition over Saab extradition

BOGOTA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Venezuela on Saturday said it would suspend negotiations with the opposition that were set to resume this weekend, after Cape Verde extradited Colombian businessman Alex Saab, who is an envoy of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, to the United States on money laundering charges.

The announcement was made by Socialist party legislator Jorge Rodriguez, who heads the government's negotiating team. Rodriguez said the Venezuelan government would not attend the talks set to begin on Sunday.

The Venezuelan government in September included Saab as a member of its negotiating team at talks with the opposition in Mexico, where the two sides are looking to solve their political crisis. Saab was arrested in June 2020 when his plane stopped in Cape Verde to refuel.

