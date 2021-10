LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man charged in a fatal wrong-way crash was indicted on federal carjacking resulting in death charges Wednesday. According to the United States Attorney's Office for the Western District of Kentucky, 28-year-old Michael Dewitt was arrested on murder and driving while under the influence of a controlled substance charges in March. Dewitt crossed the center line of the road in the 7800 block of Dixie Highway and struck and killed 17-year-old Madelynn Troutt in a head-on collision.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 4 DAYS AGO