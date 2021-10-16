CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
State officials file appeal regarding federal judge’s decision to uphold religious exemptions for healthcare workers

 7 days ago
An appeal has been filed by New York State regarding the ruling made by a federal judge that allows religious exemptions to be upheld.

The appeal was filed Tuesday by Governor Kathy Hochul, Health Commissioner Howard Zucker and Attorney General Letitia James.

Data showed the mandate led to a rise in healthcare workers getting vaccinated and only 3% of the workforce left.

75.1% of adults 18 and up in New York have completed their vaccine doses.

