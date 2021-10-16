State officials file appeal regarding federal judge’s decision to uphold religious exemptions for healthcare workers

An appeal has been filed by New York State regarding the ruling made by a federal judge that allows religious exemptions to be upheld.

The appeal was filed Tuesday by Governor Kathy Hochul, Health Commissioner Howard Zucker and Attorney General Letitia James.

Data showed the mandate led to a rise in healthcare workers getting vaccinated and only 3% of the workforce left.

75.1% of adults 18 and up in New York have completed their vaccine doses.

Want the latest headlines in your inbox each morning? Click here to sign up for our Morning Edition newsletter to get caught up in 60 seconds. You can also download the FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad)

Has camping season been shortened? New York State has taken the unusual step of shortening camping season in 2022, which ...

New York State Police arrested a Tompkins County man following a pursuit on Saturday. Robert Bailey, 41, was charged with ...

The Auburn Police Department is investigating a weekend shooting. Details were limited, but police said they were asking for the ...

If someone was already infected with COVID-19, do they have enough antibodies to not need the vaccine?

Many people seem to believe that if they already had COVID-19, they don’t need the vaccine because they’ve already been ...