CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Michael Saylor Bitcoin Interview: The Center Cannot Hold

By Alex McShane
bitcoinmagazine.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn this Bitcoin Magazine Interview with host Alex McShane, MicroStrategy Founder and CEO...

bitcoinmagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
bitcoinmagazine.com

How Bitcoin Grants "The Highest Degree Of Assurances" To Holders

In this episode of "The Center Cannot Hold," host Alex McShane was joined by Pete Rizzo to discuss his latest article in Forbes, "Against Cryptocurrency: The Ethical Argument For Bitcoin Maximalism." They explored how bitcoin is the only cryptocurrency that truly protects users’ rights, the various disagreements between crypto agnostics...
CURRENCIES
bitcoinmagazine.com

Are Long-Term Holders Selling The Bitcoin Price Top?

The below is from a recent edition of the Deep Dive, Bitcoin Magazine's premium markets newsletter. To be among the first to receive these insights and other on-chain bitcoin market analysis straight to your inbox, subscribe now. One of the most common patterns in bitcoin’s on-chain history is that of...
RETAIL
bitcoinmagazine.com

Billionaire Paul Tudor Jones Now Prefers Bitcoin Over Gold

Billionaire Hedge-fund Manager Paul Tudor Jones said Wednesday on CNBC’s Squawk Box that he now prefers Bitcoin over gold as a hedge against inflation. The founder and chief investment officer of Tudor Investment Corporation, boasting nearly $40 billion in assets under management, Jones expanded on his thoughts about Bitcoin: “Listen, I said then, I said now, I’ve got crypto in single digits in my portfolio. I have a small trading position at our fund. I do think we’re moving into an increasingly digitized world.”
BUSINESS
bitcoinmagazine.com

On Confidently Misunderstanding Bitcoin: A Response To Steve Hanke

Economist Steve Hanke of Johns Hopkins University is well-known in the Bitcoin community for posting innumerable variations of the same tweet — “Bitcoin is too volatile and has a fundamental value of 0.” (I suspect he still hasn’t read my essay on how to think about Bitcoin’s value.) But in...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bitcoin Magazine#Microstrategy Founder
bitcoinmagazine.com

ProShares Bitcoin Futures ETF To Launch On New York Stock Exchange Tuesday

ProShares is set to launch a Bitcoin futures exchange-traded fund (ETF) on the New York Stock Exchange tomorrow, in what would be a first for institutional investors in the U.S., according to a new report by the New York Times. The ETF will provide institutional investors and retail investors exposure...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
bitcoin.com

Journalist and Youtuber Tim Pool Believes 1 Bitcoin Will 'Eventually Be Equivalent to $1 Million'

The American journalist, Youtuber, podcast host, and political commentator, Tim Pool, has talked about bitcoin on numerous occasions and even more so these days as the crypto asset crossed its all-time price high. After the Proshares exchange-traded fund (ETF) launched on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), Pool asked his 897,700 Twitter followers if they thought bitcoin would hit $200K.
MARKETS
bitcoinmagazine.com

Bitcoin And The Philosophy Of Free Choice

The profoundness of philosophy is typically measured in extremities and diversions from a central understood point. This can address the thought collective, or the individual, when discussing knowledge and experiences with the intention of developing a grandiose understanding of the subject at hand, or positing real and lasting change. The road map for such a study is as follows: First, we define the problem of a system. Second, we define a solution for the system. Third, we implement the solution that allows us into a new system. Following this path, we must first define our central understood point, or the problem.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Bitcoin soars, can the US economy be far behind?

Bitcoin has had a most optimistic month, rocketing almost 60% higher in three weeks. The US economy is beset with labor shortages, inflation, falling growth and an inability to conclude the pandemic. Interest rates are rising as the Federal Reserve contemplates ending economic support. Is Bitcoin's extreme optimism a better indicator of the future than the dour statistics from the US government? Join senior analysts Valeria Bednarik, Yohay Elam, Eren Sengezer and Joseph Trevisani for a look into two market visions.
BUSINESS
bitcoinmagazine.com

Bitcoin Wallet Specter Integrates Liquid Sidechain Network

Specter Solutions has integrated the Liquid Bitcoin sidechain network into its desktop and hardware wallet solutions and added support for Blockstream's hardware wallet Jade, according to a release sent to Bitcoin Magazine. The integration will enable Specter users to transact in the Liquid Network with Jade and Specter hardware wallets.
MARKETS
bitcoinmagazine.com

Carl Icahn Sees Market Crisis Brewing, Notes Bitcoin’s Potential

Excessive money supply and rising inflation could negatively affect U.S. markets, billionaire Carl Icahn said. “In the long run we are certainly going to hit the wall,” Icahn said. “I really think there will be a crisis the way we are going, the way we are printing money, the way we are going into inflation.”
STOCKS
dailyhodl.com

Cardano, Polkadot and Four Additional Altcoins Are Set To Explode in 2022, According to Crypto Trader Austin Arnold

Crypto trader and Altcoin Daily host Austin Arnold thinks six major altcoins are gearing up for massive rallies in the next year. In a recent crypto update, the YouTube star tells his 1,040,000 subscribers that Ethereum layer-2 (L2) scaling solution Polygon (MATIC) is gaining momentum after landing a partnership with the $20 billion gambling company DraftKings.
MARKETS
bitcoinmagazine.com

Bitcoin 2022 Whale Pass Offers Premium Attendee Experience At Biggest Bitcoin Event Ever

This is a promoted article provided by Bitcoin 2022. Bitcoin 2021, held in Miami earlier this year, proved that there is massive appetite for an industry-focused conference and in-person celebration exclusively focused on Bitcoin. Building on that momentum, the team behind the event will be returning with Bitcoin 2022, to be held at the Miami Beach Convention Center from April 6 to April 9, 2022.
MARKETS
bitcoinmagazine.com

Invictus Capital Launches Fixed-Return Yield Vault For Bitcoin Lenders

This is a promoted article provided by Invictus Capital. Since its inception in 2017, Invictus has been striving to revolutionize the world of crypto currency investment. Offering products for all risk appetites, Invictus provides many avenues through which investors can gain access to the fast-paced world of crypto. The Invictus suite of products has always pushed the innovation envelope, having launched the first crypto index fund in 2017, Crypto20, with this soon followed by the world’s first tokenized venture capital fund in 2018, Hyperion. The company has gone from strength to strength, and now manages over $100 million in investor assets across a suite of five funds offering fantastic long-term, passive investment opportunities and peace of mind that these investments are managed by a highly-qualified team blending traditional financial sector and crypto market experience.
CREDITS & LOANS
bitcoinmagazine.com

Discussing Bitcoin FOMO: "Take The Time You Can"

The tenth episode of “Bitcoin Bottom Line” consisted of a fireside chat between host C.J. WIlson and Bitcoiner and podcaster Dennis Porter. The episode kicked off with Porter’s story of how he discovered mining, which led him to be so obsessed with mining bitcoin that his girlfriend had to pull him away and force him to take a break.
MARKETS
bitcoinmagazine.com

JPMorgan: Bitcoin’s Record Run Is Being Driven By Inflation

Inflation concerns are driving Bitcoin’s record run, JPMorgan strategists said. Gold is failing to perform as an inflation hedge, prompting investors to rotate into BTC. “We believe the perception of Bitcoin as a better inflation hedge than gold is the main reason for the current upswing,” the strategists said. Concerns...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy