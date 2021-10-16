Keeneland Race Report 10/17/2021 Sunday

Arch Manning is going to be in the national spotlight for years to come and it goes beyond his famous last name as he’s proven to be one of the top high school quarterbacks in the nation. Beyond reading defenses, Manning’s biggest selection is going to be where he decides...
During the first quarter of last Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers, Chicago Bears defensive lineman Mario Edwards Jr. was hit with an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty. On the play in question the referee threw the flag when he saw Edwards point at Packer quarterback Aaron Rodgers and talk to him in a stern fashion.
The Bears has suffered a significant loss to their defensive line just 24 hours ahead of Sunday’s Buccaneers game. The Chicago Bears have downgraded stud defensive tackle Akiem Hicks to “out” for Sunday’s game. Hicks is dealing with a groin injury. The Bears defensive lineman got hurt on the Chicago...
The NFL trade deadline is just over a week away and a few interesting names are being floated in rumors. One of them is a fairly new member of the Pittsburgh Steelers. Early today, NFL insider Ian Rapoport identified Steelers linebacker Melvin Ingram as a possible trade candidate. Ingram joined the Steelers back in July after spending his first nine NFL seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers.
According to a report from John Ourand of the Sports Business Journal, NFL executives called out the Detroit Lions (and four other teams) during an August meeting for poor ticket sales. Ourand said in the article that Roger Goodell has grown “more frustrated with NFL teams that are not optimizing...
Kansas City Chiefs fans and the rest of the NFL world are currently holding their breath, hoping for the best with Patrick Mahomes. The MVP quarterback had to leave Sunday afternoon’s game against the Tennessee Titans after taking a terrifying hit to the head. Mahomes was getting wrapped up in...
What’s up with the Kansas City Chiefs this season?. If you asked NFL fans before the season to name the best team in the league, a lot of them would’ve answered: the Chiefs. Kansas City lost to Tampa Bay in the Super Bowl, but Andy Reid’s team returned a lot of talent – especially on offense – and made some notable offseason moves.
Dallas Cowboys fans have woken up to some encouraging news about star quarterback Dak Prescott on Sunday morning. Prescott led the Cowboys to an overtime win over the New England Patriots last weekend. The Dallas quarterback found wide receiver CeeDee Lamb for the game-winning score in overtime, as his team improved to 5-1 on the year.
No sooner did the Denver Broncos drop their fourth consecutive game than quarterback speculation began reaching fever pitches. With their season on the brink, Bleacher Report advised the Broncos to replace hobbled incumbent Teddy Bridgewater with Philadelphia Eagles backup Gardner Minshew — the "ideal trade target" ahead of the Nov. 2 NFL trade deadline.
The Seattle Seahawks could be getting a major boost sooner than expected. According to reports from NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo, superstar quarterback Russell Wilson will have the pin removed from his finger sometime this week — opening the door for an “immediate return” from IR in Week 10. During...
The Michigan Wolverines and the Michigan State Spartans have been on a collision course all season long to meet up in East Lansing and both be undefeated on Halloween weekend. After Michigan’s beatdown of Northwestern on Saturday, and Michigan State’s nail-biting victory against Indiana last weekend, that vision became a reality.
The hot seat reportedly continues to get warmer in Miami. According to a report from CBS Sports, Dolphins head coach Brian Flores is very much on the hot seat in Miami right now. Flores, who is in his third year leading the AFC East franchise, could reportedly be coaching for...
Following Clemson's 27-17 loss to No. 23 Pittsburgh on Saturday at Heinz Field, Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott commented on the change the Tigers made at quarterback during the contest. After (...)
For the first time this season, there likely won’t be any injury-based intrigue about the Las Vegas Raiders’ inactive list Sunday when they host the Philadelphia Eagles at Allegiant Stadium. While the team has eight players currently on the injured reserve, the current 53-man Raiders’ roster is extremely healthy going...
The Alex Caruso era came to an end in Los Angeles this offseason, but a new one is underway in Chicago. The former Texas A&M Aggies shooting guard signed a big contract with the Eastern Conference franchise this offseason. Caruso, 27, signed a four-year, $37 million contract with the Chicago Bulls in free agency.
Adrian Wojnarowski is typically the one breaking the news. However, this week, a story surfaced about the longtime NBA insider. According to Ethan Strauss, a presentation of sorts has been sent to various sources around the league, documenting Wojnarowski’s social media dominance. Strauss, who used to work at ESPN, reports...
Devon reacts to the eagles, NFL week 6, and Ben Simmons!. The Best of Tyrone Johnson & Hunter Brody 10-16-21 The man who revolutionized what great Philadelphia sports radio is all about and in the process turned PM drive-time talk radio on its head, Mike Missanelli, can be heard on the Fanatic weekdays from 2-6pm. For over a decade on the Fanatic, Mike’s sports acumen, witty pop-cultural references and overall fun persona are just a […]
Minnesota entered into the 2021 NFL season with high expectations. Through ups and downs, the Vikings have notched their record to 3-3 overall. Minnesota needs to likely do better than .500 in order to secure a postseason berth this year. But will it?. Vikings Wire decided to predict the rest...
Comments / 0