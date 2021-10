The Pittsburgh Steelers are likely to take a quarterback in the 2022 NFL Draft. Here are the signal-callers they should target in each round. The Pittsburgh Steelers are in need of new life at the quarterback position and this upcoming draft is when they should get that resurgence in their offense. With Ben Roethlisberger on his last leg with the Steelers, these 3 quarterbacks are great replacements for the future hall fame quarterback.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO