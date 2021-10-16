CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owasso boy is in family member’s custody, police say

By Dana Nickel, FOX23 News
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 7 days ago
8-year-old boy found alone, search for parents is underway (Owasso Police Department)

OWASSO, Okla. — UPDATE — The child is safe and has been taken into custody by a family member. Owasso Police will work with the department of Human Services regarding home arrangements for the child and a criminal investigation into this case.

Owasso Police have asked for the public assistance’s in finding identifying an young boy. They are actively searching for the boy’s parents or legal guardians.

He was found in the parking area near Brookwood Apartments in Owasso Saturday. Police have canvassed the area, but haven’t found parents or a legal guardian.

Police say the boy suffers from developmental issues, and he has difficulty communicating with them. They estimate he is around 8-years-old and his name could be Michael. They also stated that his family may be from Florida.

Owasso Police are working with the Oklahoma Department of Human Services.

If you have any information on the boy’s identity or his family’s whereabouts, please call the Owasso Police Department at (918)-272-2244.

Janeil Vinita
7d ago

Jesus I come to you in prayer. Let the Truth be the closer for this young child of yours. god put your arms of confidence and comfort around him. let him see your face and hear your guidance God my farther please. in Jesus Name. Amen.

l o v e is love and hope is hope
7d ago

I'm so glad he was found and is safe! If the so called parents did this, they should be arrested and never be allowed to see him again nor have any other children!! If it wasn't his parents, I hope they are arrested also because this innocent boy could've died!! Thank God he was found and unharmed!!

hatecorruption
7d ago

Bless his heart! Some people shouldn’t be allowed to have kids!! I don’t understand how someone could neglect their child!!

