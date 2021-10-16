Owasso boy is in family member’s custody, police say

8-year-old boy found alone, search for parents is underway (Owasso Police Department)

OWASSO, Okla. — UPDATE — The child is safe and has been taken into custody by a family member. Owasso Police will work with the department of Human Services regarding home arrangements for the child and a criminal investigation into this case.

Owasso Police have asked for the public assistance’s in finding identifying an young boy. They are actively searching for the boy’s parents or legal guardians.

He was found in the parking area near Brookwood Apartments in Owasso Saturday. Police have canvassed the area, but haven’t found parents or a legal guardian.

Police say the boy suffers from developmental issues, and he has difficulty communicating with them. They estimate he is around 8-years-old and his name could be Michael. They also stated that his family may be from Florida.

Owasso Police are working with the Oklahoma Department of Human Services.

If you have any information on the boy’s identity or his family’s whereabouts, please call the Owasso Police Department at (918)-272-2244.

