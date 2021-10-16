“Square 2 Square” bike ride takes participants through Ozarks of NWA

BENTONVILLE, Ark. ( KNWA/KFTA ) — Cyclists took to the trails in NWA over the weekend for the bi-annual Square 2 Square bike ride.

Riders went from Bentonville to Fayetteville on the Greenway Saturday morning.

This ride began at the Downtown Activity Center in Bentonville and ends at Walker Park in Fayetteville.

Those who couldn’t make it out also had the opportunity to complete a virtual option by October 31.

