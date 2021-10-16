CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Grambling defense comes up big, stops Texas Southern, 34-20

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 7 days ago

GRAMBLING, La. (AP) — Myron Stewart raced 70 yards with a recovered fumble and Quin Mitchell returned an interception 75 yards for a score to give Grambling a 34-20 win over Texas Southern in a Southwestern Athletic Conference battle on Saturday afternoon.

The Tigers managed less than 250 yards of total offense and trailed, 6-0 five minutes into the contest, but held a 21-6 advantage heading into the final period.

Donald Johnson scored from the 4 in the first quarter to give Grambling the lead, 7-6, and Garrett Urban kicked a 29-yard field goal to make it 10-6 at intermission. Mitchell’s pick-six and Stewart’s fumble recovery sandwiched Urban’s 33-yard field goal in the third quarter to make it 27-6 head into the final 15 minutes.

Javius Williams returned a Grambling fumble 44 yards for a score, but Elijah Walker scored from a yard out with 5:04 left in the game to seal the win for the Tigers (3-4, 2-2).

Andrew Body was 16 of 25 for 172 yards and a touchdown for Texas Southern (2-4, 1-2), but was picked off twice.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.

Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Ivey, Notre Dame relish role as women’s basketball underdog

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — The competitiveness inside Notre Dame women’s basketball coach Niele Ivey was put there by the woman she succeeded, Hall of Famer Muffet McGraw. The 44-year-old Ivey would like nothing better than to put the Fighting Irish back into the NCAA Tournament, which was pretty much an annual rite of March under McGraw. During her 32 years in South Bend, Notre Dame qualified for 26 NCAA tournaments, including 24 in a row, and McGraw’s teams captured two championship rings in 2001 and 2018.
SOUTH BEND, IN
The Associated Press

Packers defeat Washington 24-10 for 6th straight victory

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers threw three touchdown passes and the Green Bay Packers defeated Washington 24-10 on Sunday for their sixth consecutive victory. Washington outgained Green Bay 430-304 but had had five scoreless trips inside the Packers 30-yard line, including back-to-back series that ended inside the 5. Before Sunday, Packers opponents had scored touchdowns every time they reached the red zone.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
Local
Texas College Sports
City
Grambling, LA
State
Texas State
Grambling, LA
Sports
Local
Louisiana Football
Local
Louisiana College Sports
Local
Louisiana Sports
Grambling, LA
Football
Grambling, LA
College Sports
The Associated Press

Titans rout Chiefs 27-3

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Ryan Tannehill threw for 270 yards and a touchdown, and he also ran for a score and the Tennessee Titans routed the Kansas City Chiefs 27-3 Sunday for their fifth win in six games. This also was the second victory in six days for the Titans...
NFL
The Associated Press

Burrow, Chase lead way as Bengals speed past Ravens 41-17

BALTIMORE (AP) — Joe Burrow threw for a career-high 416 yards and three touchdowns, including a pivotal 82-yarder to rookie Ja’Marr Chase in the third quarter, and the Cincinnati Bengals won their AFC North showdown against the Baltimore Ravens in style, pulling away in the second half for a 41-17 victory Sunday.
NFL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

625K+
Followers
335K+
Post
290M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy