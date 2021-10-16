CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Boston Buzzing for Bruins Home Opener

By Oscar Margain
nbcboston.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFans of all ages were seen dressed in black and gold across Boston Saturday evening and converged at TD Garden to watch the Bruins season opener. "It's fun to be back in the Garden,” said Boston fan Joe August. "I can't wait to see my Bruins start up again, I look...

www.nbcboston.com

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Carlos Correa has message for Ryan Tepera after cheating allegations

Carlos Correa had a message for Ryan Tepera after Correa’s Houston Astros knocked Tepera’s Chicago White Sox out of the playoffs on Tuesday. Correa’s Astros won Game 4 of their ALDS with the White Sox 10-1 in Chicago on Tuesday to clinch the series. The Astros had 10 runs on 14 hits in the game. Correa went 2-for-4 with two RBIs.
MLB
Sporting News

The day Chuck Hughes died: Remembering the only NFL player to die in a game

The pass, on third and 1, sails incomplete as the clock ticks down in the fourth quarter. He had lined up on the right side of the formation as the Lions, trailing 28-23, try to mount a comeback against the rival Bears. He races downfield on a post pattern, but Greg Landry’s pass, intended for tight end Charlie Sanders, sails incomplete.
NFL
CBS Boston

Veteran Sportscaster Bob Neumeier Dies

BOSTON (CBS) – Veteran Boston sportscaster and talk show host Bob Neumeier died on Saturday, his family confirmed. Neumeier was a sports reporter and anchor at WBZ-TV for 20 years. Bob Lobel with Bobby Orr, Ted Williams, Larry Bird and Bob Neumeier (Photo credit: Joe Giza-WBZ-TV) Known as “Neumy,” he was a Syracuse graduate who had previously covered horse racing for NBC Sports and was also a sports talk radio host on WEEI. The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences Boston and New England Chapter honored Neumeier with its Silver Circle Award in 2017. Neumeier had recent health troubles and was hospitalized in 2014 after suffering a stroke. WBZ-TV sports anchor Dan Roche said he “loved everything” about Neumeier. “He was an ‘old school’ reporter who knew how to tell a story as well as any reporter I’ve ever met. He was great at television, because he would use the best video he had and match it with amazing writing. He was the best TV writer I’ve ever known. So good,” Roche said. “I also loved that he didn’t care what people thought about him. Just lived his life, doing what he wanted to do.”
BOSTON, MA
Larry Brown Sports

Kevin Garnett finally makes public acknowledgement of Ray Allen

Against all odds, the basketball world is witnessing its own version of the Peace of Westphalia. Retired Basketball Hall of Famer Kevin Garnett took a major step this week in ending his longstanding feud with former Boston Celtics teammate Ray Allen. Garnett publicly acknowledged Allen by name in an Instagram post this week after the three of them along with Paul Pierce all made the NBA’s 75th Anniversary team. Allen reposted Garnett’s congratulatory message to his own Instagram page, and Garnett replied with a heart emoji.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Army fake field goal backfires in worst way

Fake field goals are always a huge risk. There are so many ways they could go wrong, and they often do. Still, Army’s attempt at one on Saturday against Wake Forest was particularly notable for how badly it backfired. Backup quarterback Cade Ballard was tasked with throwing the pass, but the lame duck lob was intercepted by Traveon Redd, who had nothing but green in front of him.
MILITARY
The Spun

NFL World Stunned By The Chiefs’ Performance Today

What’s up with the Kansas City Chiefs this season?. If you asked NFL fans before the season to name the best team in the league, a lot of them would’ve answered: the Chiefs. Kansas City lost to Tampa Bay in the Super Bowl, but Andy Reid’s team returned a lot of talent – especially on offense – and made some notable offseason moves.
NFL
The Hockey Writers

What to Watch For in the Bruins’ Season Opener

We’ve made it through the long and grueling offseason, surpassed the fun (but not that fun) preseason, and now we’re just days away from the Boston Bruins’ season opener. The B’s will match up with the Dallas Stars in Boston, and while they’ll certainly be looking to start the season...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boston Buzzing#Bruins Home Opener#Covid#Canadian#Pats#The Red Sox#The Boston Red Sox#The Houston Astros#Alcs#Patriots
Larry Brown Sports

Red Sox fans use profane Jose Altuve chant during Game 3

Jose Altuve was targeted by Boston Red Sox fans with a profane chant during Game 3 of the ALCS at Fenway Park on Monday night. Red Sox fans could be heard chanting, “f— Altuve” during Game 3. The chants began early in the game, according to reporters in attendance. The chants continued even in the third inning after Altuve was unable to pick a throw that bounced into second while covering the bag.
MLB
FanSided

Boston Celtics: A 3-team Ben Simmons blockbuster Cs must pursue

The Boston Celtics may be off to a rather underwhelming start to their 2021-22 campaign, going winless through their first two games, but there’s still plenty of time for them to try and reach their full potential moving forward through the season. Though Brad Stevens and co. did take part...
NBA
WGME

Boston buzzing with excitement as Red Sox hope to clinch berth in ALCS

BOSTON (WGME) – The Red Sox are one win away from moving on in the playoffs. They won in dramatic fashion Sunday night against the Tampa Bay Rays. Game 3 ended on a walk-off homerun in the 13th inning. If Boston wins Monday night, they move on to the American...
MLB
thespun.com

Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of NBA Guard Alex Caruso

The Alex Caruso era came to an end in Los Angeles this offseason, but a new one is underway in Chicago. The former Texas A&M Aggies shooting guard signed a big contract with the Eastern Conference franchise this offseason. Caruso, 27, signed a four-year, $37 million contract with the Chicago Bulls in free agency.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Boston Bruins
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Boston Bruins: John Moore and Chris Wagner placed on waivers

We now have a better understanding of what the Boston Bruins‘ lineup will look like for the start of the regular season. The B’s have placed defenseman John Moore and forward Chris Wagner on waivers. Moore did not look too bad during the preseason. In fact, for a player who...
NHL
NESN

Final Bruins Roster Projection: Predicting Boston’s Opening Night Lineup

The Boston Bruins have finalized their roster, and it has become increasingly clear where all the pieces will be fitting. Saturday will mark Game 1 of the Boston Bruins’ season, as they will take on the Dallas Stars at TD Garden. Since the 2021-22 NHL season officially began Tuesday, the Bruins already had to submit their 23-man roster to the NHL.
NHL
FanSided

Boston Bruins 2021-22 Player Preview: D Derek Forbort

Derek Forbort was the first of the Boston Bruins‘ signings announced this summer. The B’s were certainly confident in Forbort’s abilities, as they gave him a three-year, $9 million contract. The primary purpose of this move was to help strengthen the left side of their defensive group. When seeing where he played during the preseason, it appears that he is going to have a large role with the team as well.
NHL
newscentermaine.com

Watch/Listen Boston Bruins 2021-22 season preview

BOSTON — It's the start of a new hockey season, and once again the Boston Bruins are one of the top contenders to win the Stanley Cup. Last season the B's knocked off Zdeno Chára and the Washington Capitals 4-1 in the first round best of seven series. The New York Islanders proved to be a tougher test in round two, and the Islanders eliminated the Bruins in six games.
NHL
bostonhockeynow.com

Boston Bruins Aiming To Finalize McAvoy Extension ‘In Short Order’

There is encouraging news on the horizon for the Boston Bruins as it sounds like a contract extension with No. 1 defenseman Charlie McAvoy is in the works. Nothing is imminent, of course, but Boston Bruins President Cam Neely sounded optimistic when discussing a potential new deal with McAvoy and said there have been ongoing discussions between the Bruins and McAvoy’s camp.
NHL
FanSided

Boston Bruins: Fans have spoken and they want Swayman

The Boston Bruins fans have spoken and it’s pretty clear who they want in night opening night. In a recent Twitter poll conducted by Causeway Crowd where fans were asked if they wanted to see Jeremy Swayman or Linus Ullmark as the opening night starter, nearly 81% of the 78 voters that participated voted for Swayman. Pretty decisive outcome.
NHL
FanSided

Boston Bruins: Erik Haula will be most impactful new Bruin

The Boston Bruins brought in a few new faces this offseason. One of those moves was signing forward Erik Haula. The 30-year-old Finn is coming off of a rather disappointing season with the Nashville Predators, recording just 21 points in 51 points. It’s the least amount points in a season for Haula since his second year in the league in 204-15. It also is excluding the 2018-19 season when he played in just 15 games due to injury.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy