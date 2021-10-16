CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The USA sets 8th November as the magic date

By Kevincm
BoardingArea
BoardingArea
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A lot of people – including your writer and editor – have been waiting for the chance to return to the United States of America. Well, it seems the 8th November is the magic date, when the US will end its blanket travel bans, and base entry on vaccination...

economyclassandbeyond.boardingarea.com

Comments / 252

Annie
6d ago

It still makes no sense for legal travelers into the US being required to be vaccinated when hundred of thousand illegal aliens invading from the south have no requirements at all. Even when tested as positive they are still released to travel freely inside our country.

Reply(50)
264
Olivia Remsburg
6d ago

but none of the illegals that Joe wants to bring in so he hopes to get votes have to be vaccinated nor does Congress nor does he die to States Postal Service Man you have to get those illegal ballots out somehow. just proves it's not about safety it's about control

Reply
105
Sasquatch FootBig
6d ago

right so rest of the world can fly into our country and flood it with these trash while we still have to live like the mandate will never end. theyll only do this long enough for you to forget about the only life.

Reply
47
