EF1 Tornado confirmed in Spencer County

(WEHT) – The National Weather Service has confirmed that a tornado touched down Friday night shortly after 8 in Spencer County. The tornado’s path had it follow through southeast of Gentryville.

Preliminary damage survey results shows it traveled about a mile with top winds at 90 miles per hour. A large barn was pushed 20 feet from it’s foundation and a tree fell on a home. No injuries were reported.

