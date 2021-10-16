EF1 Tornado confirmed in Spencer County
(WEHT) – The National Weather Service has confirmed that a tornado touched down Friday night shortly after 8 in Spencer County. The tornado’s path had it follow through southeast of Gentryville.
Preliminary damage survey results shows it traveled about a mile with top winds at 90 miles per hour. A large barn was pushed 20 feet from it’s foundation and a tree fell on a home. No injuries were reported.
