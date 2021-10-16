CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno State shuts out Wyoming on road 17-0

 7 days ago

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — Evan Williams made two of Fresno State’s four interceptions and Wyoming turned the ball over five times as the Bulldogs blanked Wyoming 17-0 on Saturday.

Wyoming (4-2, 0-2 Mountain West Conference) was shut out for the first time since being blanked 45-0 by TCU in 2010. The shutout was the second for the Bulldogs (4-3, 1-2) this year, having beaten UConn 45-0 in their season opener, but the first on the road since Nov. 2, 1974, 41-0 over Cal State Northridge.

The Bulldogs were slightly outgained by the Cowboys but scored all their points off turnovers, the three scoring drives covering a total of only 50 yards.

The longest of the scoring drives — 41 yards — came after Sean Chambers fumbled on a keeper which led to Jake Haener’s 2-yard TD toss to Juan Rodriguez for the only points of the first half.

Malachi Langley picked off a tipped pass and returned it 33 yards to the Wyoming 6 and three plays later Haener threw a 3-yard TD pass to Jalen Cropper late in the third quarter.

Williams returned another Chambers interception 14 yards to the Cowboys 27 with Cesar Silva kicking a 41-yard field goal in the fourth quarter.

Fresno State bounced back from a 27-24 loss in its previous game at Hawaii on Oct. 2 that dropped the Bulldogs from the Associated Press Top 25.

Chambers threw three of the interceptions along with his lost fumble.

