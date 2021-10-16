Country Bumpkins Pumpkin Patch fills your fall day with family fun

Kent Hutchinson’s Country Bumpkins Pumpkin Patch, the only such attraction in Vigo County, has expanded exponentially every year in its three years of existence. Last year, it offered 5,000 pumpkins; this year it will have between 15,000 and 20,000.

It now occupies five acres of his farm, up from three acres last year. Hutchinson has also expanded the sundry features and attractions offered by the pumpkin patch, including three different mazes -- one carved into a cornfield much larger than last year, another surrounded by sunflowers and yet another made of straw.

Hutchinson’s Country Bumpkins Pumpkin Patch is located, conveniently enough, at 10860 Hutchinson Road in northern Vigo County near Clinton. Hutchinson shares his name with the road because his ancestors purchased the farmland in the 1830s. Hutchinson repurchased the land in 1977 after it had been out of family hands for 25 years.

In addition to the mazes, Hutchinson said the patch’s huge draws include a bouncy barn for kids: “You can’t get ‘em out those things.” Other attractions include a nature trail, facial cutout photo opps including “Great Pumpkin” Peanuts characters, a natural playground and obstacle course and a treehouse Hutchinson originally built in 1989 for his own children.

“I visited Pumpkin Works the last year they were open and I saw their operation, and I thought, ‘They’re closing so maybe we can pick that up,’” he said. “They were charging so much more than we’re charging here, but people were flocking in.”

Tribune-Star/Joseph C. GarzaThe ones we like: Six-year-old Tukker places his pumpkin in a wagon as Fynn waits to place his during their visit on Oct. 9 to the Country Bumpkins Pumpkin Patch off of Hutchinson Road. JOSEPH C. GARZA

“We’ve set our prices lower than any other pumpkin patch in the area,” said Jenica Yocum. “We probably have more attractions and features than any pumpkin patch in the area.” Additionally, Yocum noted that groups of 20 or more can get up to a 60% discount for weekday field trips for schools and day care centers -- those attending group outings will get the whole place to themselves, with a hayride included.

Yocum wears many hats at Country Bumpkins, from handling its publicity to painting decorations to conceiving of other attractions. “I think the guys were going to kill me if I came up with one more idea,” she said with a laugh.

Co-owner and operator of the pumpkin patch, Hugh Carpenter, said he and his team spent more than a month building the area up and preparing it for its opening at the beginning of October. His biggest pumpkin so far this year weighs in at 48 pounds. “I had a larger one but someone stole it two days before the patch opened,” he opined. “I’d been babying it the whole time, I’d been watching it. I was going to move it [to a display], and somebody had stolen it.” The theft will likely necessitate security cameras in the future.

While last year frequently saw County Bumpkins’ parking lot packed (there’s space for overflow cars across the street), opening night for the pumpkin patch saw more patrons than on the comparable night last year -- 60 adults and 70 kids.

“Terre Haute needs more things for kids to do, so we’re definitely happy to provide something like that,” Yocum said. “Any family can come out and enjoy themselves.”

“It’s about customer experience, and the average family being able to pay for each of their kids to come out and have fun,” Hutchinson concluded. “They can spend as much time as they want -- last year, we had people out here for six or seven hours, they were having that much fun.”

David Kronke can be reached at 812-231-4232 or at david.kronke@tribstar.com.