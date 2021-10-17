"Hatfields and McCoys" to open 2022 season

Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald, file photoSharon Fenwald-Chadwich and Andy Woodruff rehearse a scene from Theatre West Virginia’s “Hatfields and McCoys” at the Cliffside Amphitheater in 2019. Jenny Harnish/ The Register-Herald

Theatre West Virginia is planning to open the 2022 summer season with 12 performances of its historical drama “Hatfields and McCoys,” TWV General Manager Scott Hill has announced.

The popular and long-running show is based on the world-famous deadly feud between two families, one in West Virginia (the Hatfields) and the other from Kentucky (the McCoys).

West Virginia writer Billy Edd Wheeler penned the drama.

Nick Yurick will direct “Hatfields” this season, and veteran actor Andy Woodruff will portray “Devil Anse” Hatfield, the patriarch of the Hatfield clan, for the 11th season.

TWV has produced “Hatfields and McCoys,” a story of two warring clans — the Hatfields from Mingo County, W.Va., and the McCoys from Pike County, Ky. — for about 50 seasons, said Hill.

The long-running musical made a worldwide debut in 1971 and draws a large audience each year.

“It’s the story of Romeo and Juliet, based in Appalachia, instead of England,” Hill said. “It’s ‘West Side Story.’

“It’s the same story, two families not getting along, the kids get together, that causes problems and mayhem.

“We look forward to having it every year.

“It’s a true West Virginia story. I’m excited to present it again.”

Hill added that TWV staff does not yet know if any Covid restrictions will be in effect during the 2022 season.

Opening night in 2022 will be Friday, June 17, with the show starting at 730 p.m. at the Cliffside Amphitheatre, said Hill.

Pre-show musical guests are scheduled for all night shows, starting at 6:30 p.m.

Gates open at 6 p.m.

Concessions will be available from 6 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. and open during show intermission.

All shows will be performed on the Cliffside Amphitheatre stage at 4700 Grandview Road, Beaver, in New River Gorge National Park.

Tickets are at http://www.theatrewestvirginia.org