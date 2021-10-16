CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

N. Illinois 34, Bowling Green 26

SFGate
 7 days ago

BGSU_Sims 4 run (Needham kick), 4:59. NIU_Lombardi 3 run (Richardson kick), 13:13. NIU_Blakemore 17 run (Richardson kick), 8:56. BGSU_FG Needham 23, 1:50. NIU_Rudolph 100 kickoff return (Richardson kick), 1:40. BGSU_FG Needham 49, :07. Third...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Georgia does not want Alabama in SEC Championship Game, says David Pollack

Equipped with the nation’s top defense, Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs dismantled Clemson in the season-opener and have only padded their resume since, ripping through SEC competition with four consecutive victories by 20 or more points. But that doesn’t mean everything will be easy for Georgia down the stretch, or that an SEC Championship is in the bag -- even if Alabama looks down after an upset loss at Texas A&M.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keith Green
chatsports.com

Northern Illinois haunts Toledo once again at the Glass Bowl

An old nemesis came into the Glass Bowl on Saturday, turning Toledo’s home stadium into a house of horrors for the Rockets. Northern Illinois has consistently tormented UT, adding 2021 to the list with a final-minute 22-20 victory, the Huskies’ 10th win over the Rockets in the past 14 years and their fifth win at the Glass Bowl in the past decade. NIU was an underdog in all five wins.
ILLINOIS STATE
bgsufalcons.com

Bowling Green Welcomes Eastern Michigan to Doyt Perry Stadium on Saturday

• Bowling Green State University returns home on Saturday to host Eastern Michigan. Before the game 11 seniors will be honored. CB Diata Burns, LS James Carolan, WR Cavon Croom, S Sy Dabney, DL Walter Haire, QB Matt McDonald, OT Jordan Murphy, P Matt Naranjo, PK Nate Needham, OL Sam Neverov and CB Devin Taylor will be honored.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Field Goals#American Football#N Illinois 34#Bowling Green#Bgsu Fg Needham#Mcdonald Lrb#Niu
Toledo Blade

Photo Gallery: Akron 35, Bowling Green 20

The visiting Akron Zips defeated the Bowling Green Falcons 35-20 in a Mid-American Conference college football game on Saturday at Bowling Green State University’s Doyt Perry Stadium. Click the image above and the arrows on the left and right to view the full gallery.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
rpiathletics.com

Men's Hockey Falls to Bowling Green in OT

TROY, N.Y. – Senior Nathan Burke scored two goals, including the overtime-winner to lead the Bowling Green State University men's hockey team to a 3-2 victory over Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI), in non-league action at the Houston Field House on Saturday night. With the win, the Falcons improve to 1-0-1 on the young season, while the Engineers drop to 0-1-1. Burke broke a 2-2 tie at 1:40 of the extra session, deking his way past a pair of RPI defenders and slipping a backhanded shot past Engineers graduate student netminderLinden Marshall (Victoria, BC / Trail Smoke Eaters) for his second goal of the night. The 3-on-3 tally drew a lone assist from freshman blueliner Eric Parker (Calgary, AB / Okotoks).
Central Michigan University Chippewas

Volleyball Falls To Bowling Green

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. -- After falling in three sets on Thursday, the Central Michigan volleyball team made a second attempt to knock off undefeated Bowling Green on Saturday, but struggled late and fell in straight sets to the defending Mid-American Conference champion. The loss dropped the Chippewas to 2-6 in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
record-courier.com

University of Akron football: Zips overcome slow start to beat Bowling Green

The University of Akron football team scored 35 unanswered points en route to a 35-20 Mid-American Conference win over Bowling Green at Doyt L. Perry Stadium on Saturday, breaking a 13-game road losing streak. After the Falcons (2-4, 0-2) took advantage of a couple of turnovers and an out-of-sync UA...
bgsufalcons.com

Bowling Green Heads to NIU for a Saturday Afternoon MACtion Clash

• Bowling Green State University returns to the road when the Falcons head to DeKalb, Ill., to face Northern Illinois in MACtion. • It is the 23rd meeting between the Falcons and the Huskies and the first clash at Huskie Stadium since 2016. • The game will be broadcast on...
goffrugbyreport.com

Louisville Puts a Scare into Bowling Green

In a game that many had labeled as a possible slipup for Bowling Green, Louisville almost pulled it off, eventually going down 22-12 to the MAC Conference leaders. Louisville looked for all the world like they might take down the Falcons as they put together a very nice sequence for a try within the first three minutes. The Cardinals exposed Bowling Green out wide and put Chris Reithmeier in at the corner for a 5-0 lead. Cruelly, Reithmeier would leave the field ten minutes later with a high ankle sprain, and while freshman AJ Ayres did very well in his stead, Louisville had lost an experienced try-scorer in a crucial game.
COLLEGE SPORTS
CBS Sports

Northern Illinois vs. Bowling Green: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Current Records: Bowling Green 2-4; Northern Illinois 4-2 The Bowling Green Falcons and the Northern Illinois Huskies are set to square off in a Mid-American matchup at 3:30 p.m. ET Oct. 16 at Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, the Falcons nows face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.
COLLEGE SPORTS
NEWS10 ABC

Engineers fall in overtime to Bowling Green

Troy, N.Y. (NEWS10) — RPI welcomed hockey back this weekend for the first time since last March. That’s more than a year and a half off the ice, and they returned by hosting Bowling Green back to back nights. After a 2-2 tie Friday night, the Engineers were looking for their first win in a […]

Comments / 0

Community Policy