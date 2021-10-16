N. Illinois 34, Bowling Green 26

The Cincinnati Bearcats defeated the UCF Knights today, but Luke Fickell is asking for prayers for something bigger than football. At the end of his post-game press conference, Fickell asked for prayers for UCF head coach Gus Malzahn’s daughter. “Luke Fickell ends presser asking for prayers for UCF coach Gus...
Equipped with the nation’s top defense, Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs dismantled Clemson in the season-opener and have only padded their resume since, ripping through SEC competition with four consecutive victories by 20 or more points. But that doesn’t mean everything will be easy for Georgia down the stretch, or that an SEC Championship is in the bag -- even if Alabama looks down after an upset loss at Texas A&M.
College football fans, particularly the diehards of the SEC, can sometimes forget that the players are humans. This is especially true for kickers, who are expected to do their job and are only remembered when they don't do it, which is usually on the biggest stage - the end of the game.
The call was hard to believe and Iowa State’s radio announcers made no bones about their disbelief on the penalty flag being thrown for taunting after an apparent Cyclones’ touchdown Saturday against Oklahoma State. The play took place in the third quarter. Brock Purdy found Xavier Hutchinson on a slant...
Being a football fan in the state of Michigan is not easy. When it comes to the NFL the Detroit Lions are really good at getting your hopes up and finding a new way of letting you down each week. I recently was able to move back home to the...
An old nemesis came into the Glass Bowl on Saturday, turning Toledo’s home stadium into a house of horrors for the Rockets. Northern Illinois has consistently tormented UT, adding 2021 to the list with a final-minute 22-20 victory, the Huskies’ 10th win over the Rockets in the past 14 years and their fifth win at the Glass Bowl in the past decade. NIU was an underdog in all five wins.
• Bowling Green State University returns home on Saturday to host Eastern Michigan. Before the game 11 seniors will be honored. CB Diata Burns, LS James Carolan, WR Cavon Croom, S Sy Dabney, DL Walter Haire, QB Matt McDonald, OT Jordan Murphy, P Matt Naranjo, PK Nate Needham, OL Sam Neverov and CB Devin Taylor will be honored.
The visiting Akron Zips defeated the Bowling Green Falcons 35-20 in a Mid-American Conference college football game on Saturday at Bowling Green State University’s Doyt Perry Stadium. Click the image above and the arrows on the left and right to view the full gallery.
TROY, N.Y. – Senior Nathan Burke scored two goals, including the overtime-winner to lead the Bowling Green State University men's hockey team to a 3-2 victory over Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI), in non-league action at the Houston Field House on Saturday night. With the win, the Falcons improve to 1-0-1 on the young season, while the Engineers drop to 0-1-1. Burke broke a 2-2 tie at 1:40 of the extra session, deking his way past a pair of RPI defenders and slipping a backhanded shot past Engineers graduate student netminderLinden Marshall (Victoria, BC / Trail Smoke Eaters) for his second goal of the night. The 3-on-3 tally drew a lone assist from freshman blueliner Eric Parker (Calgary, AB / Okotoks).
MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. -- After falling in three sets on Thursday, the Central Michigan volleyball team made a second attempt to knock off undefeated Bowling Green on Saturday, but struggled late and fell in straight sets to the defending Mid-American Conference champion. The loss dropped the Chippewas to 2-6 in...
BOWLING GREEN — Just two weeks after walking into Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis and taking down Big Ten member Minnesota, Bowling Green State University reversed course and lost to Mid-American Conference East Division rival Akron 35-20 at Doyt Perry Stadium on Saturday. What was considered a revelation for head...
The University of Akron football team scored 35 unanswered points en route to a 35-20 Mid-American Conference win over Bowling Green at Doyt L. Perry Stadium on Saturday, breaking a 13-game road losing streak. After the Falcons (2-4, 0-2) took advantage of a couple of turnovers and an out-of-sync UA...
BOWLING GREEN — Center Dylan Swingle has stepped away from Bowling Green’s men’s basketball program, head coach Michael Huger announced Monday morning. The 6-foot-10 redshirt sophomore cited personal reasons for departing.
• Bowling Green State University returns to the road when the Falcons head to DeKalb, Ill., to face Northern Illinois in MACtion. • It is the 23rd meeting between the Falcons and the Huskies and the first clash at Huskie Stadium since 2016. • The game will be broadcast on...
In a game that many had labeled as a possible slipup for Bowling Green, Louisville almost pulled it off, eventually going down 22-12 to the MAC Conference leaders. Louisville looked for all the world like they might take down the Falcons as they put together a very nice sequence for a try within the first three minutes. The Cardinals exposed Bowling Green out wide and put Chris Reithmeier in at the corner for a 5-0 lead. Cruelly, Reithmeier would leave the field ten minutes later with a high ankle sprain, and while freshman AJ Ayres did very well in his stead, Louisville had lost an experienced try-scorer in a crucial game.
Current Records: Bowling Green 2-4; Northern Illinois 4-2 The Bowling Green Falcons and the Northern Illinois Huskies are set to square off in a Mid-American matchup at 3:30 p.m. ET Oct. 16 at Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, the Falcons nows face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.
Troy, N.Y. (NEWS10) — RPI welcomed hockey back this weekend for the first time since last March. That’s more than a year and a half off the ice, and they returned by hosting Bowling Green back to back nights. After a 2-2 tie Friday night, the Engineers were looking for their first win in a […]
Georgia and Cincinnati remain atop the AP Top 25 college football poll, which was released Sunday. The Bulldogs were on the bye this past weekend and will return to play next Saturday against Florida. They were unanimous at No. 1 for the third straight week. Cincinnati, on the other hand, continued its undefeated season by beating Navy on Saturday, 27–20.
