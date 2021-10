All of the artifice drops in the Squid Game finale. There’s no preamble to the final round, no stair room, no “The Blue Danube.” The episode begins with establishing shots: the squid game field, the two players left on the control room board. Gi-hun wins the coin toss and chooses offense (Sang-woo will be on the defense) in a dark tunnel, and it looks like the game starts immediately after Sae-byeok’s death. All the better to use Gi-hun’s pure rage going into the final round. Even the VIPs’ skybox is plain, all the tacky decorations gone. Even they understand the gravity of the final deathmatch.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO